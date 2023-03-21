Chiquibaby has a terrible skiing accident while on vacation

Chiquibaby had a skiing accident on vacation.

She shared photos of her dramatic rescue.

We hope she has a speedy recovery!

Mexican host Chiquibaby had a terrible accident on her ski vacation. She shared photos of the initial moments of distress and pain as experts rescued her under challenging conditions.

The artist herself revealed all of the details of what happened. She shared a video from the day she arrived in the snowy mountains with her brand new husband and some friends such as Adamari López ,with her little Alaïa, and Karla Monroig. No one expected she’d end her vacation in the hospital!

TRAGEDY ON VACATION

The host has become one of the favorites on Hispanic television in the United States and she has more than 406,000 followers on Instagram. Sadly, on the first day of her ski vacation, she wound up in an ambulance.

Step by step, Stephanie Himonidis shared all the details from the beginning of her trip. “How did it start?…How did it end,” was the title of the post where she described the accident. Her followers were shocked and wished her a speedy recovery.