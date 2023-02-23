Alejandro Chabán shows off his vacation with his father and his partner (PHOTOS)
Alejandro Chabán shared his vacation with his Instagram followers. He looks happy with his father and his partner. They visited the Dominican Republic.
- Alejandro Chabán shared his vacation with his Instagram followers.
- He looks happy with his father and his partner.
- They visited the Dominican Republic.
The former Venezuelan host and CEO of Yes You Can! decided to share pictures of a fun and emotional moment that surprised everyone. Alejandro Chabán showed off his vacation with his father and his partner.
On his verified Instagram account, Alejandro Chabán was eager to share his happiness with the world, as he decided to show what a good time he’s having on his most recent vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Alejandro Chabán shows off his vacation with his father and his partner
To the surprise of many, the content creator was not alone, but was accompanied by none other than his own father Jorge Chabán, and by his partner, real estate agent Alejandro Jiménez.
In the photographs, the former host showed his more than 1.4 million followers how much fun he was having with the people he loves the most. There were gorgeous views and he said the meals were incredible.
“Beautiful country. And the most beautiful thing is its people”
Real estate agent Alejandro Jimenez, who is the Venezuelan’s partner, also commented on how amazing the trip was.
“Beautiful country. And the most beautiful thing is its people,” commented Jimenez as he appeared enjoying the ocean with his partner and his father-in-law, as they were seen in 41-year-old writer, Alejandro Chaban’s posts.
Netizens did not hesitate to compliment them
“A paradise,” gushed Alejandro Chabán about the photos. So far, the post shared by the Venezuelan has already exceeded 3,316 “likes” and has endless comments from fans.
“How beautiful, how delicious.” “I hope you enjoy a lot.” “Congratulations. Well-deserved stays.” “Greetings and enjoy every minute, blessings.” “I didn’t know you loved it so much in here, enjoy our beautiful paradise called the Dominican Republic.”