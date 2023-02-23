Alejandro Chabán shows off his vacation with his father and his partner

Alejandro Chabán shared his vacation with his Instagram followers.

He looks happy with his father and his partner.

They visited the Dominican Republic.

The former Venezuelan host and CEO of Yes You Can! decided to share pictures of a fun and emotional moment that surprised everyone. Alejandro Chabán showed off his vacation with his father and his partner.

On his verified Instagram account, Alejandro Chabán was eager to share his happiness with the world, as he decided to show what a good time he’s having on his most recent vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

To the surprise of many, the content creator was not alone, but was accompanied by none other than his own father Jorge Chabán, and by his partner, real estate agent Alejandro Jiménez.

In the photographs, the former host showed his more than 1.4 million followers how much fun he was having with the people he loves the most. There were gorgeous views and he said the meals were incredible.