Behind every successful driver, there is an engineer who keeps him going: Get to know the story of Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco

Discover the funniest anecdotes of these two Latinos who have made a great team in NASCAR

We’ll tell you what’s next for the Mexican driver on his way to NASCAR

A great team. This describes the relationship between Mexican driver Daniel Suárez and engineer José Ramón Blasco, two Latinos who are making a name for themselves in NASCAR. Together, they have already achieved great successes and they hope that this is only the beginning of more triumphs.

Daniel Suárez’s career as a racing driver has not been easy and it would not be the same without the help of José Ramón Blasco, an engineer who collaborated with other drivers who raced in the same category as Suárez in Mexico — although they could never beat him! Find out what these two Mexican phenoms say about their work at Trackhouse Racing.

Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco: Their beginnings in NASCAR

Today they make an excellent team in the United States, where Daniel drives the No. 99 Chevrolet with the Trackhouse Racing team. But before reaching the top of NASCAR, Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco met at several races in their native Mexico. That’s where Suárez says Blasco always wanted to make him part of his team, but it never materialized.

Three years after Daniel Suárez arrived on the American circuit, Blasco joined his team and, if there is one thing that unites them, it is their love for speed and the passion with which they approach each race. Together, they have set out to achieve more triumphs and they are sure that they have everything it takes to achieve their goals.