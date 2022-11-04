Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco: Two Latinos, one NASCAR Team
We heard a lot of success, and that's why here we tell you about the Latinos NASCAR team that Daniel Suárez and José (...)
- Behind every successful driver, there is an engineer who keeps him going: Get to know the story of Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco
- Discover the funniest anecdotes of these two Latinos who have made a great team in NASCAR
- We’ll tell you what’s next for the Mexican driver on his way to NASCAR
A great team. This describes the relationship between Mexican driver Daniel Suárez and engineer José Ramón Blasco, two Latinos who are making a name for themselves in NASCAR. Together, they have already achieved great successes and they hope that this is only the beginning of more triumphs.
Daniel Suárez’s career as a racing driver has not been easy and it would not be the same without the help of José Ramón Blasco, an engineer who collaborated with other drivers who raced in the same category as Suárez in Mexico — although they could never beat him! Find out what these two Mexican phenoms say about their work at Trackhouse Racing.
Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco: Their beginnings in NASCAR
Today they make an excellent team in the United States, where Daniel drives the No. 99 Chevrolet with the Trackhouse Racing team. But before reaching the top of NASCAR, Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco met at several races in their native Mexico. That’s where Suárez says Blasco always wanted to make him part of his team, but it never materialized.
Three years after Daniel Suárez arrived on the American circuit, Blasco joined his team and, if there is one thing that unites them, it is their love for speed and the passion with which they approach each race. Together, they have set out to achieve more triumphs and they are sure that they have everything it takes to achieve their goals.
Two Latinos, one team: How is their communication?
To non-Latinos, communication between Suarez and Blasco might seem complicated. More than one person has been surprised at their discussions. However, far from being a misunderstanding, this type of dialogue has enabled both to achieve their goals and set new targets in one of the most prestigious circuits in the world.
An interesting fact about these Latinos in NASCAR team is that, despite being Mexican, all of their communication related to technical information about the race is carried out in English and, according to Suárez, this is the universal language of all those who work in auto racing.
The bet between Daniel and José Ramón
When they started working together as a team in NASCAR, Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco made a bet: when Suárez won his first race, he would have one of Blasco’s cars painted in his workshop in Mexico…but, despite Suárez’s victory on June 12, 2022, this has not yet been fulfilled!
This bet is still pending because Blasco could not be present during his driver’s win at Sonoma Raceway. Instead, this team of Latinos will fulfill the bet when Suárez racks up another success, which they hope will be very soon.
What’s next for these two Latinos in NASCAR?
The dream laid out by Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco has already come true. Together, they have managed to win a race in the highest category and for them this is only the beginning of more and more adventures. They hope to continue their streak of successes until they rise to the championship.
Follow all the NASCAR action to get a closer look at this pair of successful Mexicans who continue to inspire the Hispanic community in the United States with their example.MundoNow brings you all the action from the pits!