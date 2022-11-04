Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco: Two Latinos, one NASCAR Team

Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco: Two Latinos, one NASCAR Team

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Diego Silva/MundoNow
  • Behind every successful driver, there is an engineer who keeps him going: Get to know the story of Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco
  • Discover the funniest anecdotes of these two Latinos who have made a great team in NASCAR
  • We’ll tell you what’s next for the Mexican driver on his way to NASCAR

A great team. This describes the relationship between Mexican driver Daniel Suárez and engineer José Ramón Blasco, two Latinos who are making a name for themselves in NASCAR. Together, they have already achieved great successes and they hope that this is only the beginning of more triumphs.

Daniel Suárez’s career as a racing driver has not been easy and it would not be the same without the help of José Ramón Blasco, an engineer who collaborated with other drivers who raced in the same category as Suárez in Mexico — although they could never beat him! Find out what these two Mexican phenoms say about their work at Trackhouse Racing.

Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco: Their beginnings in NASCAR

Race cars that could be for NASCAR
Diego Silva/MundoNow

Today they make an excellent team in the United States, where Daniel drives the No. 99 Chevrolet with the Trackhouse Racing team. But before reaching the top of NASCAR, Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco met at several races in their native Mexico. That’s where Suárez says Blasco always wanted to make him part of his team, but it never materialized.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

Three years after Daniel Suárez arrived on the American circuit, Blasco joined his team and, if there is one thing that unites them, it is their love for speed and the passion with which they approach each race. Together, they have set out to achieve more triumphs and they are sure that they have everything it takes to achieve their goals.

Two Latinos, one team: How is their communication?

Work team with computers to perform at NASCAR
Diego Silva/MundoNow

To non-Latinos, communication between Suarez and Blasco might seem complicated. More than one person has been surprised at their discussions. However, far from being a misunderstanding, this type of dialogue has enabled both to achieve their goals and set new targets in one of the most prestigious circuits in the world.

An interesting fact about these Latinos in NASCAR team is that, despite being Mexican, all of their communication related to technical information about the race is carried out in English and, according to Suárez, this is the universal language of all those who work in auto racing.

The bet between Daniel and José Ramón

Diego Silva/MundoNow

When they started working together as a team in NASCAR, Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco made a bet: when Suárez won his first race, he would have one of Blasco’s cars painted in his workshop in Mexico…but, despite Suárez’s victory on June 12, 2022, this has not yet been fulfilled!

This bet is still pending because Blasco could not be present during his driver’s win at Sonoma Raceway. Instead, this team of Latinos will fulfill the bet when Suárez racks up another success, which they hope will be very soon.

What’s next for these two Latinos in NASCAR?

Diego Silva/MundoNow

The dream laid out by Daniel Suárez and José Ramón Blasco has already come true. Together, they have managed to win a race in the highest category and for them this is only the beginning of more and more adventures. They hope to continue their streak of successes until they rise to the championship.

Follow all the NASCAR action to get a closer look at this pair of successful Mexicans who continue to inspire the Hispanic community in the United States with their example.MundoNow brings you all the action from the pits!

Etiquetas:
Motor
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT