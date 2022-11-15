Daniel Suárez met with his fans at Cárdenas Supermarket in Las Vegas

The Mexican driver said that he felt “at home” with the Hispanic community in the United States

More and more Latinos are interested in car racing thanks to Daniel Suárez

On October 18, Mexican driver Daniel Suárez set aside his usual routine of car racing to dedicate an afternoon to his most loyal fans, who were eagerly awaiting him with gifts and words of support at the Cárdenas Supermarket in Las Vegas.

Daniel Suárez met with dozens of fans at the Cárdenas Supermarket in Las Vegas where he was signing autographs and chatting with his fans — most of whom belong to the Hispanic community in the United States.

Among the surprises that Suárez received during his visit to Cárdenas Supermarket, he highlighted a puzzle, with more than 1,000 pieces, given to him by a young man who is well aware of Suárez’s taste for collectible cars. Grateful, the driver greeted the young man and thanked him for his generous gift..

Engaging with the Hispanic community has been a great incentive for Suárez. He says he feels “at home” every time he has the opportunity to talk with other Latinos who, just like him, have made their way in the United States. During his visit, he thanked the Latino public for their support, something that has been very meaningful to him in his racing career.