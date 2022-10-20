Super Fans Q&A: How much do you know about Daniel Suarez?
How much do you know about Daniel Suarez? Perhaps this name sounds familiar to you. He is a Mexican race car driver who has stood out in Mexico and the United States since the beginning of his career, which he started in the preliminary NASCAR category in 2008.
Since then, Suárez’s popularity has grown, as has his success as a racing driver. Discover the most important details with this Daniel Suárez interview. Know more about the life of the first Mexican to win a NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 99 Chevrolet from the Trackhouse Racing team. Get to know him!
Who is Daniel Suarez?
Daniel Alejandro Suárez Garza is a Mexican racing driver, born in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, on January 7, 1992. From the age of ten, he showed a particular interest in car racing, a hobby that soon led to a professional career.
In 2007, Daniel Suárez won a karting championship in Mexico City, and a year later he officially joined the preliminary category of NASCAR Mexico, becoming the youngest driver to win a race in this series.
Daniel Suárez’s beginnings in NASCAR
In 2010, Daniel Suárez’s career began to rise. In 2011, he became the first Mexican to crack the top 15 at the Toyota All-Star Showdown. A year later, he placed third in the Mexican Series championship.
Over the years, Suárez continued to show why he is one of the Mexican drivers with the greatest potential. In 2013, he cracked the top 5 five times, allowing him to become a full-time NASCAR driver.
His most successful race so far
In six years, Daniel Suarez has competed in nearly 200 Nascar Cup Series races in the No. 99 Chevrolet. In 2021, he ranked 25th and his first Cup Series win finally came on June 12, 2022 in Sonoma, California.
With this historic victory, Suárez will forever be known for being the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series after a career with ups and downs that he began in 2017, when he participated in the Daytona 500 race.
Activism
In addition to his successful career as a race car driver, Daniel Suárez is an activist who has collaborated with NASCAR and Coca-Cola to build community among auto racing fans who are part of the Hispanic community in the United States.
In 2019 Suárez created the Daniel’s Amigos program, which organizes get-togethers with the Hispanic community where recreational activities are enjoyed in an atmosphere of camaraderie that has brought together hundreds of Latino immigrants at NASCAR races.
Daniel Suarez’s personal life
Daniel Suárez currently resides in Huntersville, North Carolina and is in a relationship with Julia Piquet — daughter of legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet and sister of Kelly Piquet, partner of driver Max Verstappen.
If Daniel Suárez’s voice sounds familiar to you, it’s because you’ve probably heard it before in the movie Cars 3, where he voiced the character of Daniel “Danny” Swérvez. He also had a cameo in the 2019 comedy film Stuber.