In a fun interview, we find out how much Daniel Suárez’s fans know about his life

The first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series told us about his life, his family and his career as a race car driver

With this Daniel Suárez interview leand more about him and his work on and off the race track!

How much do you know about Daniel Suarez? Perhaps this name sounds familiar to you. He is a Mexican race car driver who has stood out in Mexico and the United States since the beginning of his career, which he started in the preliminary NASCAR category in 2008.

Since then, Suárez’s popularity has grown, as has his success as a racing driver. Discover the most important details with this Daniel Suárez interview. Know more about the life of the first Mexican to win a NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 99 Chevrolet from the Trackhouse Racing team. Get to know him!

Who is Daniel Suarez?

Daniel Alejandro Suárez Garza is a Mexican racing driver, born in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, on January 7, 1992. From the age of ten, he showed a particular interest in car racing, a hobby that soon led to a professional career.

In 2007, Daniel Suárez won a karting championship in Mexico City, and a year later he officially joined the preliminary category of NASCAR Mexico, becoming the youngest driver to win a race in this series.