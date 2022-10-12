Hundreds of Hispanics gathered at the Texas Motor Speedway for the Daniel’s Amigos event.

In an atmosphere of conviviality and camaraderie, attendees celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with music and gifts.

Find out everything about the day!

On September 25, the Hispanic community shone at the Texas Motor Speedway, thanks to the event organized jointly by Coca-Cola, NASCAR and the Mexican driver Daniel Suárez.

“All this started as an idea in 2019, we made it a reality in California and it has grown and grown, and I am very happy that Hispanics and Latin people like me can come and feel at home,” said the evening’s host, welcoming the media and the attendees.

The first Daniel Suárez Friends event was held on March 17, 2019 at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California, where more than 500 guests danced and sang to the beat of drums before the race.

“We want to make Los Amigos feel at home during the NASCAR race, and when they feel at home, I feel at home,” declared the driver who, since that year, has collaborated with Coca-Cola, Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR to get more and more people interested in auto racing.