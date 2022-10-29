Kamala Harris the next US president? The revelation that could confirm Mhoni Vidente’s prediction
The 2024 election season is already in full swing and, since President Biden has yet to announce his re-election bid, there is much speculation as to who could take his place. As second-in-command, Vice President Kamala Harris is a logical successor. Kamala Harris the next US president? The revelation that could confirm Mhoni Vidente’s prediction
Public opinion of Harris has been low in recent polls leading up to the midterms, despite a recent surge in her approval rating. Polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight shows that 50.5 percent of Americans disapprove of Harris, while only 38.4 percent approve of her.
Harris’s role in the administration’s immigration policies has received particular scrutiny from Republican critics. Harris was especially angry after she claimed the US borders were secure and border town officials criticized her for not visiting the area.
Harris appears to be trying to rebuild her image as the campaign draws closer. She recently hired a new speechwriter, the third person in that position since she took over as vice president, reports Politico.
And while this is happening, it seems that one of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions will be fulfilled. It turns out that a couple of months ago the Cuban psychic said on El Heraldo de Mexico that, in a short time, there would be a significant change in the US government.
“Joe Biden is retiring from the presidency of the United States and leaving Kamala Harris as president,” said Mhoni Vidente as a ‘last minute’ prediction. Although Joe Biden has not stepped down, it is suspected that Kamala Harris will take his place.
“I would like to see Kamala as president”
Finally, social media users did not hesitate to comment on Mhoni Vidente’s prediction: “I would like to see Kamala as president,” and “That has been the plan all along. That is why they show him with health problems, everything planned once again,” to highlight a couple.
Some modifications in her team and her logistics could be the clue that Kamala Harris is interested in improving public opinion about her after having a ‘bad record’. Click here to see Mhoni Vidente’s prediction.
Kamala Harris seeks to make changes
Some of Kamala Harris’s previous speeches have been criticized, including one in Guatemala where she told migrants, “Don’t come.” At the start of her term, Harris’ office struggled to find a footing with several people resigning.
That rapid turnover included her latest speechwriter and the vice president’s domestic policy adviser, Rohini Kosoglu, who had worked for Harris since her days in the Senate.