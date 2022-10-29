Kamala Harris is named as a possible candidate for president.

Mhoni Vidente’s prediction fulfilled?

Will Kamala Harris run for president?

The 2024 election season is already in full swing and, since President Biden has yet to announce his re-election bid, there is much speculation as to who could take his place. As second-in-command, Vice President Kamala Harris is a logical successor. Kamala Harris the next US president? The revelation that could confirm Mhoni Vidente’s prediction

Public opinion of Harris has been low in recent polls leading up to the midterms, despite a recent surge in her approval rating. Polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight shows that 50.5 percent of Americans disapprove of Harris, while only 38.4 percent approve of her.

Kamala Harris the next US president?

Harris’s role in the administration’s immigration policies has received particular scrutiny from Republican critics. Harris was especially angry after she claimed the US borders were secure and border town officials criticized her for not visiting the area.

Harris appears to be trying to rebuild her image as the campaign draws closer. She recently hired a new speechwriter, the third person in that position since she took over as vice president, reports Politico.