Dr. Doom has a terrible prediction for the US.

He says that Russia will use a nuclear weapon.

He also warns about climate change and a financial crisis. The Russian threats against Ukraine continue and Putin has been ordering constant bombing in the country. Now it has been predicted that Russia will use nuclear weapons against the US. This was a revelation by 64-year-old New York University economics professor Nouriel Roubini regarding the implementation of a nuclear weapon against the United States, according to the New York Post. Dr. Doom has a dire prediction for the US Nouriel Roubini, who is also CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, became known as Dr. Doom after he first rose to fame 16 years ago when he correctly predicted the collapse of the housing market and the rise of a global recession. Now he has once again given people something to talk about after revealing another prediction that, to be honest, has raised alarms for many. According to the New York University professor, the United States is in danger of being attacked by Russia.

Dr. Doom predicts that Russia will use a nuclear weapon against the US "There's a scenario in which, in the next twelve months, Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine and then they attack NATO and we start a conventional war with Russia. The first nuclear weapon is gonna go to New York," said Nouriel Roubini, better known as Dr. Doom. This is why the professor is rethinking whether he wants to continue living in New York since he wants to survive, "Being in New York City is not safe," he added regarding his prediction of the possible attack with a nuclear weapon.

Professor Nouriel Roubini says that a natural disaster is coming to New York But that was not the only prediction that he made. The New York Post pointed out that Dr. Doom stated that even if Manhattan manages to avoid nuclear annihilation, there is still the possibility of a natural disaster, something similar to Hurricane Sandy that flooded New York in 2012. But, according to the 64-year-old professor, this would be "much, much worse" and he added that "in the next 20 years, most of the center of New York will be under water". This is how he began the prediction of a hellish future for that city.

Dr. Doom sees global devastation everywhere "Who is going to pay for that? They don't even know if it's going to work. It will take twenty-five years to build and even if we save Manhattan, the entire Jersey shore and Long Island will be flooded because the water has to go somewhere," said Nouriel Roubini, who got a dire prediction right in 2012. According to the New York Post, this time Dr. Doom sees global devastation everywhere, from another financial crisis — stagflation, like a recession but worse, coming before the end of 2022, and it will be "long and ugly — to climate change. He warned that in 20 years there will be a profound scarcity of water and dangerous natural phenomena. He said that another pandemic will make deaths from Covid look 'quaint'.