Diego Garcia killed his stepfather for an unusual reason.

Diego will be in prison for a long time.

He tried to explain his crime to the judge. When we act impulsively the consequences of what we say or do can be fatal, that's why experts always recommend counting to ten before reacting. During those seconds we may be able to think things through and avoid committing a foolish act that we could regret our entire lives. That's what the story I want to tell you today is about. It's about two Hispanic residents of Texas — one was the victim and the other the perpetrator. Both acted extremely stupidly and one of them paid immediately with his own life, while the second has lost his freedom and will spend his entire young adulthood behind bars. It all happened because of an argument between Diego García and Mark Ramos Diego Garcia, 19, was just found guilty of one count of murder after he shot and killed his mother's husband, 49-year-old Mark Ramos. The tragedy occurred on the night of March 5 last year at his family's residence in Bexar County. It began when Ramos started arguing with his wife, Bertha García. It is not clear why this altercation began but what is a fact is that from verbal attacks, Ramos moved on to physical aggression. He pushed his wife in front of her two sons, Diego and his 14-year-old brother. Despite not liking what they saw, they chose not to get into that couple's mess.

He poured beer over Diego's mother's head Diego wasn't able to hold back any longer when he saw Mark Ramos empty his mug of cold beer over his mother's head. He tackled his stepfather and punched him. Ramos then took a portable speaker and threw it at Diego, but failed to hit him with the device. Seeing his plan for revenge fail, Mark Ramos took out his keys and put one between his fingers, apparently with the idea of ​​hurting the young man. Seeing this, Diego ran to the room where there was a gun, took it and shot his stepfather who died on the spot, despite his mother's pleas to not shoot.

"I told him it wasn't worth killing him" Mrs. Bertha García lost her husband at that time and now she will also have to accept the fact that she will be separated from her son for a long time. Although he is still alive, he has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty by a jury. However, it could have been worse, since the prosecutor had requested a life sentence for him. "I told him not to kill him, because it wasn't worth it, but he didn't listen to me," the grieving woman lamented after the trial. Diego's lawyer argued that he acted in self-defense responding to a series of domestic abuses by an extremely aggressive man. However, it was not enough to convince the jury.

Diego García's mistake was to follow his stepfather outside The jury did not believe the self-defense story because Diego shot the victim not once, but six times. Even when he had already fled from the house after the first shot. By shooting him when he was already out of the house, it was evident he was no longer in danger. This story should make us all reflect, especially those who have a short temper, those who become angry quickly. In one of those moments, it is easy to act rashly, which could get us into trouble that we would regret for the rest of our lives, as happened to Diego. Sad story, but that's the way it is. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.