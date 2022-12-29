Immigrant Junior Rodríguez was killed in a violent attack (PHOTOS)
Junior 'El Cohete' Rodríguez was shot to death in New Jersey. He was from the Dominican Republic and had been in the for barely eight months.
Junior Rodriguez, 40, was an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who lived in New Jersey. He was shot to death in a brutal attack. Authorities in the city of Trenton have already arrested Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez, 45, in a tangled case allegedly motivated by a rivalry over a woman.
The murder of Junior Rodríguez has caused deep pain among the Dominican Republic community in New Jersey and New York. The man was known as ‘El Cohete’ since he was a pitcher with a passion for baseball that was well known in the amateur leagues of that area.
According to another member of the Dominican Republic community in Trenton, who spoke to MundoNow on the condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals, Junior ‘El Cohete’ Rodríguez had been in the United States for eight months, hoping to give his children a better life in his country.
Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Trenton Police Department (TPD) with the support of officers from the Fugitive Capture Task Force of the Mercer county in New Jersey, announced the arrest of Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez.
Neighbors in Trenton report shooting at an apartment
On December 24, 2022, on Christmas Eve, several neighbors called the TPD emergency number to report a shooting at an apartment complex. Troopers went to 200 Walnut Avenue near the corner of Chambers Street.
The officers entered an apartment where they found Junior Rodríguez badly wounded after being shot in the head. The officers asked that the man be taken to an emergency hospital in the area, hoping to save his life.
It all started with an altercation over a woman
However, Rodríguez died in the emergency room. Angelo J. Onofri, Assistant Prosecutor of the District Attorney’s Office in Mercer County, revealed on Sunday, December 25, details of the murder and the arrest of the alleged murderer.
Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment demanding that she call Junior Rodríguez to meet him there. There was an altercation between the two men and at one point Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez pulled out a gun to hit the woman and then shot his rival.
Gun deaths on the rise
The murder of Junior Rodríguez by Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez in Trenton, New Jersey, is one more incident involving firearms. The National Archive of Gun Violence reported that in 2022, 43,457 people have already died in shooting incidents.
As of Sunday, December 25, 2022, of those people who have been shot to death in the United States, a total of 19,763 have been killed and 23,694 have committed suicide. The country already counts 637 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same event.