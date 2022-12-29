Immigrant Junior Rodríguez was killed in a violent attack (PHOTOS)

Junior ‘El Cohete’ Rodríguez was shot to death in New Jersey.

The immigrant from the Dominican Republic had barely been in the United States for eight months.

Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez was arrested for the alleged murder.

Junior Rodriguez, 40, was an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who lived in New Jersey. He was shot to death in a brutal attack. Authorities in the city of Trenton have already arrested Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez, 45, in a tangled case allegedly motivated by a rivalry over a woman.

The murder of Junior Rodríguez has caused deep pain among the Dominican Republic community in New Jersey and New York. The man was known as ‘El Cohete’ since he was a pitcher with a passion for baseball that was well known in the amateur leagues of that area.

According to another member of the Dominican Republic community in Trenton, who spoke to MundoNow on the condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals, Junior ‘El Cohete’ Rodríguez had been in the United States for eight months, hoping to give his children a better life in his country.

Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Trenton Police Department (TPD) with the support of officers from the Fugitive Capture Task Force of the Mercer county in New Jersey, announced the arrest of Fausto Adalberto Rodríguez.