The Supreme Court says Title 42 must remain in effect

Bad news for immigrants.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Title 42 must remain in effect for now.

The pandemic-era limits on immigration will remain while legal battles play out.

Supreme Court Title 42. The Supreme Court is upholding pandemic-era limits on immigration as legal battles continue, dashing the hopes of immigration advocates. It was widely hoped that Title 42 would end this month.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. According to the court order, the case will be heard in February and the suspension will remain until the judges decide the case.

Supreme Court upholds Title 42

The limits were put in place under former President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have removed asylum seekers from the United States 2.5 million times and turned away the majority of people who applied for asylum at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are often called Title 42, in reference to a 1944 public health law.

Immigration advocates sued to end the enforcement of Title 42. They said the policy goes against US and international obligations to help people fleeing to the US to escape persecution. They have also argued that the policy is outdated as COVID treatments improve.