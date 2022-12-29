The Supreme Court says Title 42 must remain in effect
The Supreme Court has ruled that Title 42 must remain in effect for now. The pandemic-era limits on immigration will remain while legal battles play out.
- Bad news for immigrants.
Supreme Court Title 42. The Supreme Court is upholding pandemic-era limits on immigration as legal battles continue, dashing the hopes of immigration advocates. It was widely hoped that Title 42 would end this month.
In a ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. According to the court order, the case will be heard in February and the suspension will remain until the judges decide the case.
The limits were put in place under former President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have removed asylum seekers from the United States 2.5 million times and turned away the majority of people who applied for asylum at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are often called Title 42, in reference to a 1944 public health law.
Immigration advocates sued to end the enforcement of Title 42. They said the policy goes against US and international obligations to help people fleeing to the US to escape persecution. They have also argued that the policy is outdated as COVID treatments improve.
This means that federal officials can immediately remove migrants at the US border until further notice. This decision is considered a victory for Republicans who supported Trump's harsh immigration policies.
Victory for Republicans?
It is worth mentioning that since President Joe Biden took over the White House in January 2021, he gave hope to the undocumented who were expected that it would become easier for them to get their papers. Similarly, the president’s administration was prepared to end Title 42, according to CNN.
The Supreme Court has now dashed the dreams of immigrants who longed for good news before the end of 2022. Since 2020, this rule allows border agents to immediately eject people who cross the border illegally.
What does this mean?
This decision regarding the rule comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them. So now it remains to wait until they make a final decision, according to The Associated Press.
The issue before the court is a complicated, largely procedural question of whether states should be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit, which pitted immigrant advocates against the federal government. A similar group of states won an injunction in a lower court that prevented an end to the restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that it would stop using the policy. Filed Under: Supreme Court Title 42