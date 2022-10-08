Jorge Rivero’s shocking appearance.

The heartthrob of Mexican cinema reappears at 84.

What happened to the actor? At 84 years old, the actor Jorge Rivero reappears in a new photograph and looks shockingly different. In the photo circulating on social media, the actor appears after years out of the spotlight, living a normal life in Los Angeles, California. He recently shot a new film in Italy. Jorge Rivero was one of the sex symbols of Mexican cinema between the 1970s and 1980s. He acted for the last time in 2014, in the movie El Crimen Del Cácaro Gumaro. He is not the first actor to surprise fans with a radically different appearance after years out of the limelight. Recently an alleged photograph of actress Adela Noriega also shocked her fans. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE ACTOR? Do you remember Jorge Rivero? The famous Mexican actor, who was considered a sex symbol during the 1970s and 1980s, moved to Los Angeles, California in 1990 and continued to appear in Mexican cinema on occasion. His last film, in 2014, gave a glimpse of the actor’s appearance, but a recent photograph showed how much he has aged. The image, which is circulating on social media, was revealed by the account of Doña Carmelita (@CarLon_2020) and it shows the current appearance of the popular actor of the 1980s. The actor continues to live in the United States with his wife and family. Of course, fans have been commenting.

How does Jorge Rivera look? The image showed the 84-year-old actor, looking gaunt, his hair is now pure white . According to Doña Carmelita’s account, the photograph was taken in Los Angeles, California, where the star currently resides. “This is what actor Jorge Rivero currently looks like, at 84 years of age. He is retired from acting, living in Los Angeles, California. Considered in his youth one of the most handsome and attractive men in Mexican cinema and television,” tweeted Doña Carmelita (@ CarLon_2020).

The most handsome man in his day? After the actor’s photograph was released, some internet users have pointed out that the actor was one of the most handsome in Mexican cinema along with Andrés García. Likewise, they said that it was normal for him to look that way due to his age. However, the fans did not hesitate to point out that a couple of years ago, while he was recording his last movie in Mexico, he still looked “very handsome.” “Not long ago, when Chacala came to record in Mexico, he was still super attractive.” “Wow, he’s very old! He was gorgeous and a hottie.” “Beautiful!” “How handsome! Between Andrés García and Jorge, I think they took all the palms in the 60s. What a sexual thing about men, geez!”Filed Under: Jorge Rivera

Did Jorge Rivera age badly? But not all the comments were positive. Some people said that if a handsome man “looks that way” in the current photograph, what will happen to those who were never attractive. Likewise, they pointed out that Andrés García continues to to look good despite his age. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE “Spooky! If handsome men go to mummies, where will we assholes go…?” “Carmelita, I’m looking at your post and yes, he was very handsome, I remember him too muscular and I didn’t like him and he’s not very tall, right? Andrés García was ready to beat him.”,“There is no doubt that genetics, diet, physical, mental, emotional health and vices… They are leaving their mark.” “A not very good actor and the boy on stage is somewhat self-centered, but yes very handsome and with a great body that current actors could not match,” was declared. Filed Under: Jorge Rivera