The family of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust agreed to a legal settlement with the actor and the film’s producers. Production will restart in January even though they have penalties for labor law violations that have not been resolved, according to The Associated Press.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, on our lawsuit for the death for negligence against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin,” said a statement sent Wednesday by Matthew Hutchins, widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and one of the plaintiffs along with the couple’s 9-year-old son, Andros. “As part of this settlement, our case will be dismissed. Filming on Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the main cast in January 2023.”

A nightmarish year for Alec Baldwin

The deal is some rare positive news for Alec Baldwin, who has had a turbulent year since the October 21 shooting. The actor, who was also a producer on the film, pointed the gun at Hutchins and fired it, killing her and injuring the director, Joel Souza. The incident occurred when they were inside a small church preparing to film a scene.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has affirmed their desire to do what is best for Halyna's child," Baldwin said an Instagram post. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."