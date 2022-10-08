Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer who was killed on the set of ‘Rust’
The family of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust agreed to a legal settlement with the actor and the film’s producers. Production will restart in January even though they have penalties for labor law violations that have not been resolved, according to The Associated Press.
“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, on our lawsuit for the death for negligence against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin,” said a statement sent Wednesday by Matthew Hutchins, widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and one of the plaintiffs along with the couple’s 9-year-old son, Andros. “As part of this settlement, our case will be dismissed. Filming on Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the main cast in January 2023.”
A nightmarish year for Alec Baldwin
The deal is some rare positive news for Alec Baldwin, who has had a turbulent year since the October 21 shooting. The actor, who was also a producer on the film, pointed the gun at Hutchins and fired it, killing her and injuring the director, Joel Souza. The incident occurred when they were inside a small church preparing to film a scene.
“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has affirmed their desire to do what is best for Halyna’s child,” Baldwin said an Instagram post. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.” (Filed As: Alec Baldwin Announces Settlement With Family Of Cinematographer Who Died On Set)
The actor says that he did not pull the trigger
Actor Alec Baldwin has claimed that the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic investigation found that the gun could not have been fired unless someone pulled the trigger. The New Mexico Medical Investigator’s office determined the shooting was accidental after an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or placing blame on anyone (the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew Hutchins said in the statement. “We all consider Halyna’s death to be a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”
The shooting is not the only problem for Alec Baldwin
Rust Movie production objects to a $137,000 fine imposed on the company by New Mexico workplace safety authorities, who say production managers failed to follow standard industry safety protocols with firearms.
The state Occupational Health, Safety and Review Commission has scheduled an eight-day hearing on the disputed sanctions. The hearings will begin on April 12, 2023. It is not clear at this time if the filming of Rust can be resumed before those possible sanctions are resolved: “We would not say that they are not cooperating,” said Matthew Maez, a spokesman for the Department of Environment who is Responsible for enforcing safety regulations. “They are going through the process as they are entitled to… They have not paid the fine or accepted the findings.”
The deadly shooting has left other legal problems unresolved
At least four other lawsuits filed by members of the film crew remain and the state of New Mexico has guaranteed funds for potential criminal lawsuits. Alec Baldwin has also been sued for defamation in an unrelated case by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan.
The Hutchins family lawsuit, filed in February, harshly criticized Baldwin, the film’s producers and other defendants including production unit supervisor Katherine Walters, assistant director David Halls, gunsmith Hannah Guttierez Reed and ammunition supplier Seth Kennedy. Their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” plaintiffs’ attorney Brian Panish said at a news conference.