‘El Gordo y la Flaca’s’ Jordi Martin undergoes emergency surgery

By 
  • El Gordo y la Flaca’s Jordi Martin undergoes emergency surgery.
  • He surprised all his fans with the announcement.
  • What happened to the popular reporter?

Jordi Martin has emergency surgery. Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin has been a major source of information on the ongoing situation involving Shakira, Piqué and Claria Chía. Recently, he shocked his followers by making a deeply personal and intense announcement about his health.

THE WORST MOMENT OF HIS LIFE

The worst moment of his life
PHOTO: Mezcalent

The popular reporter, who frequently appears on Sálvame and other Telecinco programs, and is notably recognized for El Gordo y La Flaca, has been a major source of information on Piqué, Clara Chía, and Shakira. He’s even linked Shakira to Lewis Hamilton.

However, Jordi Martín recently took to social media to share some surprising health news, diverging from the usual gossip. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with a malignant tumor just a few days ago, leaving everyone shocked and concerned for his well-being.

JORDI MARTIN HAD TO UNDERGO EMERGENCY SURGERY

He underwent an operation
PHOTO: Mezcalent

Urgent action was necessary as they discovered a carcinoma just a few days ago. Learning you have a malignant tumor is truly frightening, but fortunately, it was caught early. Yesterday, the decision was made to perform an urgent operation to remove it. Now, the focus is on recovery and continuing the fight.

According to People en Español, Jordi shared on Twitter that the tumor caught early, which is a relief. His swift detection and response have been crucial in addressing the health issue.

JORDI MARTIN GAVE DETAILS ABOUT HIS DIAGNOSIS

Jordi Martín operated emergency: Give the details
PHOTO: Mezcalent

The Spanish journalist underwent an «urgent» operation in his home country, where the doctors successfully removed the carcinoma. The news of his diagnosis came as a surprise to everyone and his Twitter account was flooded with well-wishes.

Internet users quickly sent their heartfelt messages, wishing him a swift recovery so that he can continue his professional endeavors with the same dedication as always. Jordi must undoubtedly be grateful for all the warm wishes and support he has received during this challenging time.

FANS SHARE THEIR SUPPORT

Jordi Martín underwent emergency surgery: receive support
PHOTO: Mezcalent

These are some of the heartwarming comments left on the tweet regarding the news of his tumor removal: «Wishing you a speedy recovery.» «Stay strong. Sending you all the best for a quick recovery!!!» «Take care of yourself, Jordi, and have confidence that everything will go smoothly!»

«Sending you much encouragement, Jordi, and wishing you a swift recovery as you move forward.» «Your strength and resilience are inspiring. Take care and focus on healing.» «May you get better soon, and as you say, keep fighting!»

