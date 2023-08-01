The Onlyfans model confirmed suspicions.

Karely says she will collaborate with rapper Babo on some adult content.

She and Babo are already planning their latest project!

In recent days, Karely and Babo have everyone on social media buzzing. Now it appears that Karely is planning to turn this attention into an opportunity, as she announced a collaboration with Babo.

The Mexican OnlyFans model found herself embroiled in a controversy when her adult content was released on the subscription platform. Just a few hours later, an explicit video involving her countryman, rapper Babo, of Cartel de Santa, was also released.

KARELY ANNOUNCES SHE WILL COLLABORATE WITH BABO ON ADULT CONTENT

In both videos, the stars were seen engaging in explicit act with women, which undoubtedly surprised everyone. It’s not every day that we see such suggestive content involving two popular entertainment figures.

The videos quickly went viral on social media, with many criticizing the personalities from Monterrey, Nuevo León, calling them «reprehensible» and «vulgar». However, there were also many who supported their boldness and lack of shame in sharing such content.