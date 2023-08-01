Karely announces that she will collaborate with Babo on some adult content (VIDEOS)
The Onlyfans model confirmed suspicions. Karely says she will collaborate with rapper Babo on some adult content on social media.
In recent days, Karely and Babo have everyone on social media buzzing. Now it appears that Karely is planning to turn this attention into an opportunity, as she announced a collaboration with Babo.
The Mexican OnlyFans model found herself embroiled in a controversy when her adult content was released on the subscription platform. Just a few hours later, an explicit video involving her countryman, rapper Babo, of Cartel de Santa, was also released.
In both videos, the stars were seen engaging in explicit act with women, which undoubtedly surprised everyone. It’s not every day that we see such suggestive content involving two popular entertainment figures.
The videos quickly went viral on social media, with many criticizing the personalities from Monterrey, Nuevo León, calling them «reprehensible» and «vulgar». However, there were also many who supported their boldness and lack of shame in sharing such content.
KARELY TALKED ABOUT THE VIDOES
Karely Ruíz herself was quick to respond to the recent leak, reassuring her fans that it would not affect her life. She addressed the situation through a couple of TikTok videos which were widely shared by her supporters, who also captured clips of one of her recent live broadcasts.
In these clips, Karely confirmed suspicions and expressed her opinion about rapper Babo. She even hinted at an upcoming collaboration between them for their respective OnlyFans accounts, raising even more curiosity among their followers.
«I HAVE NEVER SEEN A MEMBER AS BIG AS MY FRIEND BABO’S»
The Tiktok user @canciones_chidas_20 shared Karely’s remarks after watching the explicit video for Piensa en Mí, where Babo appears with a large number of beautiful models engaging in sex acts.
In the LIVE session, the content creator expressed her surprise at the size of Babo’s member and jokingly remarked, «That thing… kills me, really.» However, she also said, «But, I don’t know, the truth is very cloudy… very cloudy.»
FANS DID NOT HESITATE TO COMMENT ON THE FUTURE COLLABORATION
Karely Ruiz’s statements did not end there. Hours later, a TikTok user named @ashlee811 went viral after sharing what Karely recently said in her live broadcast. She revealed, «Babo’s video is uff… that Babo is crazy. Hey, I was going to be in that video, I swear. But we are going to do a collaboration, just him and me, no one else, that’s more badass. I’m already working with him to put together something really cool, if it’s going to be done, it’s a reality. We had it planned before, but I had a boyfriend and he didn’t let me.» Towards the end, Karely told her fans that it «would be cool» to feel Babo’s «pearls,» referring to a genital modification consisting of inserting objects under the skin.
Following her statements, many commented: «The most anticipated collaboration.» «Just protect yourselves.» «Take him to the moon on behalf of all.» «And how much do they talk? Just have a coffee and straight to bed.» among others.