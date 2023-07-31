How many Latinos have won an Academy Award?

The Oscar is the most coveted award in cinema.

Meet 5 Latinos have won an Oscar.

Do you know which Latinos have won an Oscar? The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award is one of the most prestigious in the film industry. This coveted prize represents the pinnacle of artists’ careers and, in some cases, means better opportunities in the world of cinema.

There are numerous artists within the Latino community who have been nominated for an Oscar, such as Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir, Anthony Quinn, Yalitza Aparicio and Adriana Barraza. Find which Latino artists have won an Oscar!

5. LATINOS WHO HAVE WON AN OSCAR: JORGE DREXLER

On the list of Latinos who have won an Oscar is the Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, who wrote and performed the song «Al Otro Lado del Río», which was on the soundtrack for the film Motorcycle Diaries in 2005. The song, which was on the album Eco, was released for the first time in 2004.

Jorge Drexler’s appearance at the Oscars sparked great controversy, since during the awards ceremony Antonio Banderas performed the song live, a decision that was considered a direct attack on the Latino community. Upon receiving the award, Drexler took the opportunity to, instead of delivering a speech, sing a snippet of his song.