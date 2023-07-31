5 Latinos who have won an Oscar
How many Latinos have won an Academy Award? The Oscar is the most coveted award in cinema.Meet 5 Latinos have won an Oscar.
- How many Latinos have won an Academy Award?
- The Oscar is the most coveted award in cinema.
- Meet 5 Latinos have won an Oscar.
Do you know which Latinos have won an Oscar? The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award is one of the most prestigious in the film industry. This coveted prize represents the pinnacle of artists’ careers and, in some cases, means better opportunities in the world of cinema.
There are numerous artists within the Latino community who have been nominated for an Oscar, such as Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir, Anthony Quinn, Yalitza Aparicio and Adriana Barraza. Find which Latino artists have won an Oscar!
5. LATINOS WHO HAVE WON AN OSCAR: JORGE DREXLER
On the list of Latinos who have won an Oscar is the Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, who wrote and performed the song «Al Otro Lado del Río», which was on the soundtrack for the film Motorcycle Diaries in 2005. The song, which was on the album Eco, was released for the first time in 2004.
Jorge Drexler’s appearance at the Oscars sparked great controversy, since during the awards ceremony Antonio Banderas performed the song live, a decision that was considered a direct attack on the Latino community. Upon receiving the award, Drexler took the opportunity to, instead of delivering a speech, sing a snippet of his song.
4. ALEJANDRO GONZÁLEZ IÑÁRRITU
Alejandro González Iñárritu is not only one of the many Latinos who have won an Oscar, he has also won award several times. With four Academy Awards to his credit, the director of films like Birdman and Babel is already one of the most recognized in the history of cinema.
The first time he was nominated for an Academy Award in the best director category, was for The Revenant, which was also nominated for Best Picture. González Iñárritu also won two Oscars in 2015 for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Birdman.
3. ALFONSO CUARON
Alfonso Cuarón is one of the most successful of directors of all time. The director and screenwriter has received this coveted award five times. The first was in 2014, when he received two Oscars in the categories of Best Editor and Best Director, for the film Gravity.
In addition, Cuarón has been nominated six times. His first Oscar nomination came in 2002, in the category of Best Original Screenplay, for the film Y tu Mamá También. Recently, he won three statuettes for the film Roma, in the categories of Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.
2. LATINOS WHO HAVE WON AN OSCAR: GUILLERMO DEL TORO
Mexican director and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro is the holder of three Oscars, which he won in 2017 and 2023. The first time he won an Academy Award was in the Best Picture and Best Director categories for The Shape of Water.
In 2023, the Mexican director was awarded for Pinocchio, in the category of Best Animated Film. Without a doubt, Guillermo del Toro has paved the way for his Latino colleagues within the international film industry.
1. RITA MORENO
Rita Moreno is one of the most iconic Latina stars. In 961 she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing the role of Anita in the movie West Side Story. This is how she became the first Latina in history to take the stage to receive recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood.
Rita Moreno’s artistic legacy has extended to film and television. In recent years, she appeared in the television series One Day at A Time, playing Lydia, the matriarch of an immigrant family seeking to make their way in the United States.