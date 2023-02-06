Jomari Goyso is pulled over by police for an unusual reason (PHOTOS)

Jomari Goyso had a strange experience.

He couldn’t believe what was going on.

Why was the Spanish stylist pulled over?

Fashion expert Jomari Goyso scared his followers because of an incident while he was driving. It has been described as quite uncomfortable and he shared it on social media as he was talking about his daily life.

Goyso has said that he had a bad experience and seemed worried about it. The Spaniard, noting his concern and stress, shared a video on his Instagram account describing what had happened to him on a bad day.

Jomari Goyso almost went to jail?

With his hands on his head, the Spanish host explained what had just happened to him: “The police stopped me,” he reported in an Instagram story and then laughed nervously. “In case life was not easy,” he said, seeming overwhelmed by what happened.

Goyso always tends to be animated on social media although, from time to time, he has appeared to be rather down.. The Spanish stylist seemed scared by what had just happened.