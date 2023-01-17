How stress affects belly fat and how you can manage it

More than 50% of the population had excess belly fat over the past decade.

Find out how stress affects belly fat! When it comes to being overweight, the data is alarming… In the last decade alone, studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 50% of the US population, including children, had excess belly fat.

The accumulation of abdominal or visceral fat can occur due to different factors, but perhaps among the most common are hormonal imbalances, poor nutrition and lack of physical activity, which can all be exacerbated by stress. Continue reading to find out more!

Elevated cortisol: How does stress affect belly fat?

There are many ways to tell how stress influences abdominal fat and one of them is hormonal imbalance, especially when there are elevated levels of cortisol, known as ‘the stress hormone’. This affects various functions of the body, and one of them is the way in which your body metabolizes fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

The direct influence that cortisol has on metabolism explains why a good portion of the adult population suffers from excess visceral fat, a characteristic that contributes to diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver.