Singer Lorenzo de Monteclaro’s wife dies at the age of 76
Tragedies continue in the second month of 2023 and the world of music is in mourning after the sad death of the wife of a beloved Mexican singer was announced.
Difficulties for celebrities and public figures continue. Beloved singer, Lorenzo Hernández Martínez, better known by his stage name, Lorenzo de Monteclaro, is going through one of the most painful moments of his life, as he has shared the sad news of his wife’s death.
Since the beginning of the new year we have seen and read about so many events in the lives of celebs, some go through very difficult situations, whether due to illness or loss of a loved one. Now a Mexican singer is going through a hard time.
A loss is always very difficult to overcome, even more so when it is your spouse. Lorenzo De Monteclaro announced the death of his wife, Rosamaría Flores, on Instagram. She passed away on Thursday, February 2, at the age of 76. Filed Under: Lorenzo Monteclaro’s wife dies
Lorenzo de Monteclaro’s heartfelt message
“Yesterday my partner left, my everything who was with me in good times, bad times, triumphs and failures. Thank you for everything, for the children that you gave me, we will miss her very much, I know that from where she is she will continue to care for us and guide us as she always did,” Lorenzo de Monteclaro begins.
“May the light shine forever for you my beloved wife!!! Rest In Peace… Rosamaría Flores De Hernández,” he concluded, along with a photo of his wife and information about the funeral services.
Condolences for the Mexican singer
Rosamaría Flores will have a wake in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León starting at 11:00 am, while her mass and buriel will be on Saturday, February 4, at the Oratorio de las Capillas. She is survived by her sons Lorenzo, Carlos, Gastón, Ricardo and Paloma and her husband Lorenzo de Monteclaro.
Immediately, people offered their condolences. “A lot of light For you and your family loved ones leave for a wonderful world GOD Bless that trip,” said El Mimoso. “May Doña Rosamaria rest in peace, fly high,” shared Leandro Ríos. “My deepest condolences Don Lorenzo for the loss of Mrs. His wife,” wrote Joel Elizalde.