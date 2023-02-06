Singer Lorenzo de Monteclaro’s wife dies at the age of 76

Lorenzo de Monteclaro’s wife dies at the age of 76.

The singer confirmed the sad news.

Tragedies continue in the second month of 2023 and the world of music is in mourning after the sad death of the wife of a beloved Mexican singer was announced.

Difficulties for celebrities and public figures continue. Beloved singer, Lorenzo Hernández Martínez, better known by his stage name, Lorenzo de Monteclaro, is going through one of the most painful moments of his life, as he has shared the sad news of his wife’s death.

Since the beginning of the new year we have seen and read about so many events in the lives of celebs, some go through very difficult situations, whether due to illness or loss of a loved one. Now a Mexican singer is going through a hard time.

A loss is always very difficult to overcome, even more so when it is your spouse. Lorenzo De Monteclaro announced the death of his wife, Rosamaría Flores, on Instagram. She passed away on Thursday, February 2, at the age of 76. Filed Under: Lorenzo Monteclaro’s wife dies