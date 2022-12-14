Iran publicly executes a second man linked to protests (PHOTOS)

Majid Reza Rahnavard is publicly hanged from a crane in Iran.

He is the second man to be executed amid protests.

He was a promising young wrestler. Another prisoner has been tortured and executed without due process in Iran. Majid Reza Rahnavard was a 23-year-old wrestler who was publicly hanged from a crane. According to The Associated Press, Iran executed a second prisoner accused of crimes committed during nationwide protests against the country’s theocracy on Monday. His public hanging from a construction crane was a dire warning to the public. Iran publicly executes wrestler linked to protests Majid Reza Rahnavard’s execution took place less than a month after he allegedly stabbed to death two members of a paramilitary force. He was reportedly angered by the killing of protesters by security forces. His execution underscores the speed with which Iran is now carrying out the death sentences imposed on those detained in the protests that the government seeks to suppress. Activists warn that at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door trials.

Authorities released a collage of images of Rahnavard hanging from the crane The Iranian news agency Mizan, posted a collage of images of Rahnavard hanging from a crane, his hands and feet bound and a black bag pulled over his head. Masked members of the security forces stood guard in front of concrete and metal barriers that contained a crowd gathered early Monday morning in the Iranian city of Mashhad. Mizan alleged that Rahnavard had stabbed to death two members of the security forces on November 17 in Mashhad and wounded four others. Footage broadcast on state television showed a man chasing another man around a corner, then tackling him and stabbing him as the other man collapsed against a parked motorcycle.

Majid Reza Rahnavard was accused of killing two Iranian Revolutionary Guard paramilitary volunteers Another video showed the same man allegedly stabbing another person immediately afterward. The assailant, who was reported by state television to be Rahnavard, then fled. The Mizan article identified those killed as Basij “students”, paramilitary volunteers for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The Basij have been deployed in large cities, where they have attacked and detained protesters, who in many cases have fought back. A report on state television broadcast after the execution showed images of the prisoner in court. In the video he said that he had grown to hate the Basij after seeing videos on social media of members of the force beating and killing protesters. Mizan asserted that the man was trying to flee to another country at the time of his arrest.

Convicted of “waging war against God” Mashhad, a Shiite holy city, is about 460 miles (740 kilometers) east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. The town has registered strikes, business closures and demonstrations, within the protests initiated by the death on September 16 of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the Iranian morality police. Rahnavard was sentenced in the Mashhad Revolutionary Court, according to Mizan. Those courts have received international criticism for not allowing defendants to choose their lawyers or have access to the evidence against them. Rahnavard was sentenced for “moharebeh”, a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God”.