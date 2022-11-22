The English players performed a symbolic act.

It happened before their match against Iran.

The English team was victorious, scoring 6 – 1.

England vs. Iran: Players kneel and refuse to sing the national anthem in protest. After the start of the 2022 World Cup, many personalities have joined in raising their voices against the ideologies of the host country. Now the stars themselves are rebelling.

It’s not a secret that for many, Qatar has a questionable record, particularly when it comes to human rights, freedom of expression, among other social issues.

Faced with the ideologies and norms of the country, many celebrities declined the invitation to be part of the important football event that unites the whole world, including singers Shakira and Dua Lipa, who canceled their performances because they didn’t agree with Qatar’s government.

However, they were not the only ones who decided to do their bit to raise awareness about the problems in the country. Players from England and Iran held a protest before starting their first game in the World Cup.