Soccer player faces possible execution in Iran
An Iranian footballer is facing a death sentence. Amir Nasr-Azadani is being tried for crimes linked to protests in Iran. FIFPRO is working to save him.
- An Iranian footballer is facing a death sentence.
- Amir Nasr-Azadani is being tried for crimes linked to protests in Iran.
- FIFPRO is working to save him.
Professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani faces the death penalty in Iran. He could be executed for participating in protests for women’s rights. The Federación Internacional de Asociaciones de Futbolistas Profesionales (FIFPRO) is speaking out in defense of the the goalkeeper the Iranian National Team.
FIFPRO has asked the government to take the death penalty off the table. Nasr-Azadani is being detained amid mass protests women’s rights, which have been going on for several months and have resulted in mass arrests, violence and endless criticism from the international community.
WHAT IS FIFPRO ASKING?
In response to this, FIFPRO issued the following statement: “FIFPRO is shocked and disgusted by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”
However, the Iranian government has not issued any response regarding his case or other executions which have been condemned by the international community.
WHAT IS AMIR NASR-AZADANI ACCUSED OF?
Amir Nasr-Azadani is 26 years old and played for Rah-Ahan, Tractor and Gol-e Rayhan. He is accused by the Iranian regime of a crime called ‘moharebeh’, which means ‘waging war againstGod’, as reported by IranWire. He could be hanged if found guilty.
It should be remembered that a few days ago Mohsen Shekari and wrestler Majid Reza Rahnavard were convicted of the same crime and were publicly hanged in the holy city of Mashad for the same crime.
WHAT DID THEY DO TO HIS FAMILY?
The outlet also said that Amir Nsr-Azadani’s family was “repeatedly threatened by the security forces of the Islamic Republic”, in the event that they made it known that the young man was detained.
The only professional player from that country who has reacted to this news is goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who has condemned condemned this on Instagram. However, so far the government has not issued any response.
MORE EXECUTIONS IN IRAN
On Monday Iran executed a second prisoner convicted of crimes committed during nationwide protests against the country’s theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a dire warning to the public. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard took place less than a month after he allegedly stabbed to death two members of a paramilitary force, apparently upset by the killing of protesters by security forces.
His execution underscores the speed with which Iran is now carrying out the death sentences imposed on those detained during the protests the government is seeking to quell. Activists warn that at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door trials. With information from infobae and AP. Filed Under: Iranian footballer faces execution