An Iranian footballer is facing a death sentence.

Amir Nasr-Azadani is being tried for crimes linked to protests in Iran.

FIFPRO is working to save him.

Professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani faces the death penalty in Iran. He could be executed for participating in protests for women’s rights. The Federación Internacional de Asociaciones de Futbolistas Profesionales (FIFPRO) is speaking out in defense of the the goalkeeper the Iranian National Team.

FIFPRO has asked the government to take the death penalty off the table. Nasr-Azadani is being detained amid mass protests women’s rights, which have been going on for several months and have resulted in mass arrests, violence and endless criticism from the international community.

WHAT IS FIFPRO ASKING?

In response to this, FIFPRO issued the following statement: “FIFPRO is shocked and disgusted by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”

However, the Iranian government has not issued any response regarding his case or other executions which have been condemned by the international community.