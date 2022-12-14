12 killed in crash after a wedding in Nepal
Crash leaves a trail of tragedy after wedding in Nepal. A vehicle rolls down a mountain and there are no survivors. Authorities explain what happened.
- Crash leaves a trail of tragedy after wedding in Nepal.
- A vehicle rolls down a mountain and there are no survivors.
- Authorities explain what happened.
Twelve people died after a vehicle carrying guests coming from a wedding veered off a mountain road in Nepal, police said Tuesday. There were no survivors, according to the AP and other news outlets.
The small passenger van was exceeding capacity when it plunged off the road near the town of Chedagad, some 50 miles (400 kilometers) northwest of the capital Kathmandu, authorities said. They were conducting an in-depth investigation.
HOW DID THE CRASH HAPPEN?
Police said the crash happened on Monday night, and by the time rescuers arrived at the scene eight people had already died. Three others died on the way to the hospital and the last one died later in the hospital. Unfortunately there were no survivors and authorities are now identifying the bodies.
After leaving the road, the vehicle rolled some 650 feet (200 meters) down the slope, leaving the passengers with no opportunity to do anything to save themselves as everything happened so suddenly, local authorities reported.
HOW DID THE VEHICLE RUN OFF THE ROAD?
Authorities confirmed that, after going off the road, the vehicle rolled some 650 feet down the mountainside near the town of Chedagad in Karnali province, so there was no opportunity for the driver to maneuver.
Traffic accidents in mountainous Nepal are usually attributed to the poor maintenance of roads and vehicles, which is why they are common in various parts of the country, a situation that has not been resolved. Filed Under: Crash Wedding Nepal
SIMILAR TRAGEDY
This accident comes a few days after sixteen people, including 13 children, were injured Sunday after a small church bus overturned near a residential area in Houston, Texas, authorities investigating the incident reported.
The vehicle, which belongs to a Baptist church, wound up on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn in a northeast Harris County neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Simon Cheng of the county police. Filed Under: Nepal Crash Wedding
A MIRACLE
“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured,” Cheng added. Witnesses at an apartment complex told investigators the vehicle appeared to be speeding. The 16 people on board the bus — 13 children and three adults — were taken to hospital. The ages of the children range from one to 16 years.
It is unknown how fast the vehicle was going, but the speed limit on that street is 30 mph, Cheng said. The driver may receive a citation, but investigators are still trying to determine if charges could be filed in the case. With information from AP, The Sun and g News Network Filed Under: Nepal Crash Wedding