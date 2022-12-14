Crash leaves a trail of tragedy after wedding in Nepal.

A vehicle rolls down a mountain and there are no survivors.

Authorities explain what happened.

Twelve people died after a vehicle carrying guests coming from a wedding veered off a mountain road in Nepal, police said Tuesday. There were no survivors, according to the AP and other news outlets.

The small passenger van was exceeding capacity when it plunged off the road near the town of Chedagad, some 50 miles (400 kilometers) northwest of the capital Kathmandu, authorities said. They were conducting an in-depth investigation.

HOW DID THE CRASH HAPPEN?

Police said the crash happened on Monday night, and by the time rescuers arrived at the scene eight people had already died. Three others died on the way to the hospital and the last one died later in the hospital. Unfortunately there were no survivors and authorities are now identifying the bodies.

After leaving the road, the vehicle rolled some 650 feet (200 meters) down the slope, leaving the passengers with no opportunity to do anything to save themselves as everything happened so suddenly, local authorities reported.