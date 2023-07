How to make the most of Atlantic City this summer

Enjoy Atlantic City to the fullest this summer! It’s the season for beach vacations and one of the most popular destinations to visit in the United States is New York City and Atlantic City, New Jersey is just two hours away from NYC.

After taking in a Broadway show and visiting Central Park, you can check out the famed Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Here’s how to make the most of this multi-faceted destination that has something for everyone.

Why visit Atlantic City?

Atlantic City is a popular gambling destination. It’s known as the Las Vegas of the East Coast, which is why people flock to its many casinos all year round.

From high stakes poker games to inexpensive slot machines, gamblers of every level have no shortage of options. Who knows? You may even pay for your vacation with your winnings!