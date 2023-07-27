Controversial Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies at the age of 56 (PHOTOS)
They confirm the departure of Irish singer Sinead.The signs of mourning and pain did not wait. Sinéad O'Connor dies at the age of 56.
- Controversial singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56.
- There has been an outpouring of grief over her loss.
- She had a tumultuous life.
Another great loss in the world of music! The sad news that Sinéad O’Connor has died was confirmed by the Irish Times on Wednesday. The Irish singer rose to fame 1990 with her iconic cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.
The singer grappled with tragedy last year when her son Shane died by suicide at 17. In a world that lacks spaces where we can speak openly about taboo subjects, a new podcast Sin Broncas con La Bronca on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio offers frank discussion on a variety of topics.
SINGER SINÉAD O’CONNOR DIES
Sinéad O’Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane, died last year at the age of 17. The young man was found two days after he had gone missing from a hospital where he was under treatment.
Shane had attempted suicide on two other occasions according to El Comercio. Many people have turned to social media to express their pain over the iconic singer’s death.
SINÉAD O’CONNOR MOURNED THE DEATH OF HER SON IN 2022
«My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,» the singer wrote on Twitter in January 2022.
Just a few hours before this message, O’Connor shared a link to a Bob Marley song along with the following words: “This is for my Shaney. Light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No limit can separate us.»
SHE WAS A LEGENDARY SINGER
At the time of her death, O’Connor had over 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, one of the most recognized streaming music platforms in the world. The song Nothing Compares 2 U alone had more than 288 million downloads.
Drink Before the War, All Apologies, Mandika and Troy are some of her best-known songs. Born on December 8, 1966 in Dublin, Ireland, O’Connor became one of the most prominent and controversial stars of alternative pop music.
SINÉAD O’CONNOR HAD A VERY DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD
O’Connor’s childhood was marked by suffering, as her parents divorced when she was young and she later claimed to have been abused by her mother, according to her Spotify biography. After being kicked out of Catholic school, she got into trouble and was arrested for shoplifting, which led to her being sent to reform school.
However, her life would take an unexpected turn at the age of 15, when while singing a version of Barbra Streisand’s Evergreen at a wedding, she was discovered by Paul Byrne, the drummer for the Irish band In Tua Nua, recognized as U2 protégés.