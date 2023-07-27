Another great loss in the world of music! The sad news that Sinéad O’Connor has died was confirmed by the Irish Times on Wednesday. The Irish singer rose to fame 1990 with her iconic cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

SINGER SINÉAD O’CONNOR DIES Sinéad O’Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane, died last year at the age of 17. The young man was found two days after he had gone missing from a hospital where he was under treatment. Shane had attempted suicide on two other occasions according to El Comercio. Many people have turned to social media to express their pain over the iconic singer’s death.

SINÉAD O’CONNOR MOURNED THE DEATH OF HER SON IN 2022 «My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,» the singer wrote on Twitter in January 2022. Just a few hours before this message, O’Connor shared a link to a Bob Marley song along with the following words: “This is for my Shaney. Light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No limit can separate us.»

SHE WAS A LEGENDARY SINGER At the time of her death, O’Connor had over 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, one of the most recognized streaming music platforms in the world. The song Nothing Compares 2 U alone had more than 288 million downloads. Drink Before the War, All Apologies, Mandika and Troy are some of her best-known songs. Born on December 8, 1966 in Dublin, Ireland, O’Connor became one of the most prominent and controversial stars of alternative pop music.