Harry and Meghan are said to be furious at King Charles III’s decision about their children
Harry and Meghan furious with King Charles? Archie and Lilibet will not be called His/Her Royal Highness."They are not working royals."
- Harry and Meghan furious with King Charles?
- Archie and Lilibet will not receive the status of His/Her Royal Highness.
- “They are not working royals.”
A new controversy has arisen in the Royal family. Recently, a rumor has circulated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are angry about a decision King Charles III has made about their children. The grandchildren of the new king of England apparently have the right to be called HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet.
However, everything seems to indicate that this will not happen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their unhappiness. The King was expected to give his grandchildren the status of His/Her Royal Highness, but Queen Elizabeth’s son will not do that and they will only receive the title of prince and princess.
Harry and Meghan are upset by King Charles III’s decision
According to The Sun, the children of Harry and Meghan of Sussex, will be called prince and princess. Similarly, the King is expected to anoint three-year-old Prince Archie and one-year-old Princess Lilibet in the near future. So far nothing has been confirmed yet.
It has even been mentioned that, in the last few hours, there have been several discussions within the royal family. This, thanks to the fact that Meghan and Prince Harry are in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s funeral, who are saying the last goodbye for a few more days.
Harry’s children will not receive the status of His/Her Royal Highness
Given this situation, the new king of England agreed to issue patent letters to confer the titles of prince and princess on his two grandchildren, who live with their parents in Montecito, California. The Dukes of Sussex wanted them to have the status of HRH.
Prince Harry, 37, and his former actress wife Meghan, 41, agreed not to use their HRH titles when they moved to the US two-and-a-half years ago. However, they complained that this had left their family without proper security.Filed Under: Harry Meghan Annoying King Charles
Didn’t he respect protocol?
According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex is angry because Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have the HRH title although they aren’t working royals.
Under royal protocols established by the queen’s grandfather, King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign are automatically entitled to the title HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) and prince or princess. It appears this will not apply to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to 7 news. Filed Under: Harry Meghan Annoying King Charles
“Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title of His/Her Royal Highness”
A reliable source from The Sun spoke about the situation that the royal family is experiencing at the moment: “Harry and Meghan were concerned about the issue of security and being a prince and princess gives them the right to have certain levels of royal security. There have been a lot of conversations over the last week.”
“They have insisted that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless ever since the Queen died. But they have been furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH. That’s the deal: They can be a prince and a princess, but not HRH because they’re not royals,” the source added. Filed Under: Harry Meghan Annoying King Charles