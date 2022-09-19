Harry and Meghan furious with King Charles?

Archie and Lilibet will not receive the status of His/Her Royal Highness.

“They are not working royals.”

A new controversy has arisen in the Royal family. Recently, a rumor has circulated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are angry about a decision King Charles III has made about their children. The grandchildren of the new king of England apparently have the right to be called HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet.

However, everything seems to indicate that this will not happen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their unhappiness. The King was expected to give his grandchildren the status of His/Her Royal Highness, but Queen Elizabeth’s son will not do that and they will only receive the title of prince and princess.

Harry and Meghan are upset by King Charles III’s decision

According to The Sun, the children of Harry and Meghan of Sussex, will be called prince and princess. Similarly, the King is expected to anoint three-year-old Prince Archie and one-year-old Princess Lilibet in the near future. So far nothing has been confirmed yet.

It has even been mentioned that, in the last few hours, there have been several discussions within the royal family. This, thanks to the fact that Meghan and Prince Harry are in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s funeral, who are saying the last goodbye for a few more days.