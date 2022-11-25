Georgia Supreme Court reinstates 6-week abortion ban

A reversal of reproductive rights for women in Georgia.

The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the 6-week abortion ban.

What does it mean?

The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated a six-week abortion ban in the state. In a terse ruling, the court suspended a lower court’s decision to strike down the ban while it considered an appeal according to The Associated Press.

Abortion providers who had resumed performing abortions after the sixth week will have to stop again, according to the news agency. Seven of the nine judges on the court voted in favor of the ruling, one was disqualified and one did not participate.

Surprising decision by the Georgia Supreme Court

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Nov. 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because, when he signed it into law in 2019, Supreme Court precedent under Roe v. Wade allowed abortion after six weeks.

“The State of Georgia’s Emergency Petition for Supersedeas seeking a stay of the Fulton County Superior Court’s order in the above-referenced action is hereby granted,” the Court said in the decision, according to CNN.