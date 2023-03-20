Ford will recall 1.3 million vehicles worldwide over brake hose issue (PHOTOS)
Ford Motor Company is recalling over a million vehicles. There is a serious issue with brake hoses. Find out what this recall means for Ford owners.
- Ford Motor Company is recalling over a million vehicles.
- There is a serious issue with brake hoses.
- Find out what this recall means for Ford owners.
Ford is recalling 1.3 million vehicles. The Ford Motor Company has very bad news for its customers because the car giant is recalling 1.3 million vehicles to address a problem with brake hoses that could rupture and leak fluid.
ABC News reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that the issue with the brake hoses could cause accidents.
Ford is recalling 1.3 million vehicles over brake hose issue
According to ABC News, the Ford Motor Company is in trouble after discovering this defect in some of its vehicles. As a result they have announced this massive recall.
The problem has to do with brake hoses which are prone to breaking and leaking fluid. The NHTSA said: “A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash.”
Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that the owners of the affected Fords will receive a letter notifying them of the recall.
According to MSN, the recall covers Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles from 2013 to 2018, however. In Mexico approximately 18,000 vehicles are included in the recall and in Canada more than 30,000 are affected.
The brake hose failure caused at least one accident
According to the NHTSA, Ford informed the agency that there was at least one accident that was caused by the brake hose failure, however it clarified that there were no injuries.
Ford car owners will be notified starting April 17 to have the hose replaced as quickly as possible. According to MSN, 280,000 Ford F.150 pickup trucks are also being recalled for faulty windshield wipers.