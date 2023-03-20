Ford Motor Company is recalling over a million vehicles.

There is a serious issue with brake hoses.

Find out what this recall means for Ford owners.

Ford is recalling 1.3 million vehicles. The Ford Motor Company has very bad news for its customers because the car giant is recalling 1.3 million vehicles to address a problem with brake hoses that could rupture and leak fluid.

ABC News reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that the issue with the brake hoses could cause accidents.

The problem has to do with brake hoses which are prone to breaking and leaking fluid. The NHTSA said: “A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash.”