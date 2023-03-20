Walmart recalls frozen snack from stores in 28 states

Walmart recalls a frozen snack from stores.

Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars could be tainted.

The bars may be contaminated with Listeria.

Walmart has been making the news for a variety of reasons lately. One is that they have decided to lower their prices to combat inflation in the United States which has made customers happy.

Now customers of the superstore were surprised to learn that Walmart is recalling frozen snacks from more than 20 stores. The treats may be tainted with Listeria.

Goodbye frozen treats

A hugely popular frozen treat, which is sold at Walmart locations across the country, has been recalled from all stores over fears of Listeria contamination. New Jersey-based company Clio Snacks is recalling 581 boxes of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars.

The snack bars are sold at Walmart locations in 28 states. “This possible limited exposure was found at a third-party manufacturer’s facility where parfait bars are produced,” the Food and Drug Administration said.