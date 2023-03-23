Search

Inicio » English » Sport » Former Necaxa footballer Brian Fernández is reported missing

Former Necaxa footballer Brian Fernández is reported missing

By 
  • Argentine footballer Brian Fernández is reported missing.
  • His car was found ransacked.
  • What happened to the former Necaxa soccer player?

Brian Fernández is reported missing. One of the players in the Liga MX club Necaxa, Brian Fernández, was reported missing after his family said they hadn’t heard from him in several days. His car was found abandoned and ransacked in his native Argentina.

The Argentine striker first played for the Necaxa team in the Apertura 2018, where he immediately stood out by scoring several goals in the two tournaments he played in Mexico. Despite his talent, he had an addiction problem.

Footballer Brian Fernández is reported missing

PHOTO TWITTER

Before playing for Mexico, Fernández had some trouble in his soccer career. He has long struggled with addiction and personal problems off the field.

After being virtually kicked off of teams in Mexico and the United States, Brian returned to his native country to continue his career. However, his drug problems continued and he hasn’t been able to stay with a team.

Brian Fernández’s car is found ransacked

PHOTO TWITTER

According to Medio Tiempo, the footballer’s friends and family in Argentina grew concerned when they didn’t hear from Fernández for a few days. Then his car was found ransacked.

Several stories appeared in local media. One of his neighbors claimed a man got out of the car and left with someone on a motorcycle, however he did not could tell if it was the footballer.

History of personal issues

PHOTO TWITTER

Journalist Nacho Genovart tweeted: “They found a BMW car in Doldan and Peñaloza, Alto de Noguera neighborhood, in Santa Fe. It is destroyed and dismantled. It would be from Brian Fernandez. The player’s whereabouts are unknown.”

During his career, the footballer has missed several training sessions. He also went missing in 2020. After a long search, one of his relatives confirmed that the athlete was safe and sound.

Brian Fernandez resurfaces

PHOTO TWITTER

After several days of searching, authorities finally located the 28-year-old player. He was at a relative’s house. This was confirmed by the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the Ministry of Security.

Journalist Nacho Genovart tweeted: “The Santa Fe Criminal Investigation Agency has just found Brian Fernández in Barranquitas, East of the City. The player is at a relative’s house. He couldn’t explain what happened to the car.”

