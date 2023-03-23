Former Necaxa footballer Brian Fernández is reported missing

Argentine footballer Brian Fernández is reported missing.

His car was found ransacked.

What happened to the former Necaxa soccer player?

Brian Fernández is reported missing. One of the players in the Liga MX club Necaxa, Brian Fernández, was reported missing after his family said they hadn’t heard from him in several days. His car was found abandoned and ransacked in his native Argentina.

The Argentine striker first played for the Necaxa team in the Apertura 2018, where he immediately stood out by scoring several goals in the two tournaments he played in Mexico. Despite his talent, he had an addiction problem.

Before playing for Mexico, Fernández had some trouble in his soccer career. He has long struggled with addiction and personal problems off the field.

After being virtually kicked off of teams in Mexico and the United States, Brian returned to his native country to continue his career. However, his drug problems continued and he hasn’t been able to stay with a team.