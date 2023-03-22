MMA star Luri Lapicus dies at 27
MMA star Luri Lapicus dies. The young man fought for his life after a motorcycle accident. He passed away at only 27.
MOURNING IN THE MMA WORLD! Fighter Luri Lapicus, a standout in the ONE Championship, has died at the age of 27. According to reports, he had been fighting for his life after suffering a tragic motorcycle accident.
The Moldovan-Italian wrestler was working to fulfill his dream of winning the ONE championship. After the terrible news was confirmed, social media was flooded with messages of support and condolences for the family of the 27-year-old.
Moldovan-Italian wrestler Luri Lapicus, 27, died last Friday. Journalist Tudor Leonte stated that was killed in a terrible motorcycle accident. In Italy, news of the incident circulated on social media.
“Devastating news from Italy. The ONE Championship fighter, Luri Lapicus has lost his life in a car accident. He was 27 years old. Luri’s career took off after signing with ONE, where he fought the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Christian Lee, and Marat Gafurov. Rest in peace,” wrote Tudor Leonte.
What happened?
Lapicus lost his life after spending a couple of days in a coma in a hospital in Milan, Italy. According to reports, the young man lost control of his motorcycle and ended up crashing into another vehicle.
“Lapicus died after slipping into a coma following a motorcycle accident in Milan, Italy, last weekend. The Moldovan fighter lost control of the motorcycle and collided with another vehicle,” stated MMA Fighting. At the moment, the identity of the other person who was involved in the incident is unknown.
Luri Lapicus was rushed to the hospital
Luri Lapicus was competing at both lightweight and welterweight for ONE and his last fight was in August 2022. News of his death shocked the sports world and the news of the accident caused a stir in Milan, Italy.
“The 27-year-old man was found in a coma and transferred by helicopter, code red, to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. A 69-year-old woman was also rescued, who was accompanied by a green ambulance to Rho,” Milan Today reported
Did he lose control of his motorcycle?
The woman, who sustained injuries in the crash, was taken by ambulance to Rho. Police repored that Luri Lapicus was lost control of his motorcycle. He was thrown several yards.
“Based on an initial reconstruction, it appears that the motorcyclist fell independently, with no other means involved. Before the violent crash against the ground, which caused serious trauma, he was thrown a few meters,” said Milano Today.