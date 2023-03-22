MMA star Luri Lapicus dies.

MOURNING IN THE MMA WORLD! Fighter Luri Lapicus, a standout in the ONE Championship, has died at the age of 27. According to reports, he had been fighting for his life after suffering a tragic motorcycle accident.

The Moldovan-Italian wrestler was working to fulfill his dream of winning the ONE championship. After the terrible news was confirmed, social media was flooded with messages of support and condolences for the family of the 27-year-old.

“Devastating news from Italy. The ONE Championship fighter, Luri Lapicus has lost his life in a car accident. He was 27 years old. Luri’s career took off after signing with ONE, where he fought the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Christian Lee, and Marat Gafurov. Rest in peace,” wrote Tudor Leonte.