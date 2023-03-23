An NBA legend has died.

Legendary Knicks player Willis Reed dies at 80.

“We will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind.”

Basketball player Willis Reed dies. The NBA has been plunged into mourning after the passing of one of its biggest stars. Legendary New York Knicks player Willis Reed has died. He was known as the heart and soul of NBA championship teams.

Reed led the New York team to its first championship in 1973. The Knicks tweeted about his passing on March 21. He passed away at the age of 80.

The NBA Retired Players Association announced Reed’s death. So far, his cause of death has not been revealed, however, Reed’s health had recently deteriorated and he was unable to travel to New York for the 50th anniversary of the Knicks team, according to The Associated Press.

Known as “The Captain”, Reed was an emotional leader on both Knicks championship teams. He had a delicate outside shot and toughness when fighting for the ball in an era of big players. Hundreds of fans reacted to his passing on social media.