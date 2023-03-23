Legendary New York Knicks player Willis Reed dies
Basketball player Willis Reed dies. The NBA has been plunged into mourning after the passing of one of its biggest stars. Legendary New York Knicks player Willis Reed has died. He was known as the heart and soul of NBA championship teams.
Reed led the New York team to its first championship in 1973. The Knicks tweeted about his passing on March 21. He passed away at the age of 80.
The NBA Retired Players Association announced Reed’s death. So far, his cause of death has not been revealed, however, Reed’s health had recently deteriorated and he was unable to travel to New York for the 50th anniversary of the Knicks team, according to The Associated Press.
Known as “The Captain”, Reed was an emotional leader on both Knicks championship teams. He had a delicate outside shot and toughness when fighting for the ball in an era of big players. Hundreds of fans reacted to his passing on social media.
The Knicks tweeted a photo of Reed walking onto the court as his teammates warm up for the decisive 1970 game, one of the most memorable moments in NBA and Madison Square Garden history.
“As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind — the unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions,” the team said. “His is a legacy that will live forever.”
Reed’s outstanding career in the NBA
During his NBA career, Willis Reed, known simply as “The Captain” played 10 seasons in basketball’s top competition, all with the NY Knicks. He also coached and was an executive for the Nets in New Jersey and was an executive with the New Orleans Hornets from 2004 to 2007, according to the New York Post.
The legendary player was the first member of the Knicks to retire his mythical number 19 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982. Due to his outstanding performances, he was named among the 50 greatest players in history of the NBA during the 1996-97 season.
A last goodbye
Social media users reacted to the sad news: “I just received the news that Willis Reed, 80, passed away this morning. He has suffered from congestive heart problems for the last year and was undergoing rehabilitation to be able to walk. I loved everything about Willis! A man’s man,” said a journalist on Twitter.
“To my contemporaries, another part of our youth is gone, Willis Reed, quite simply, was Mickey Mantle in slippers. The symbol of leadership and heart for the best Knicks teams. May 8, 1970 is one of the most memorable nights in New York sports history. RIP, Captain,” the messages continued.