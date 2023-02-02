FBI searches another Joe Biden property for more classified documents
The Department of Justice searched another property belonging to US president Joe Biden to see if they could find any more classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer reported this Wednesday, according to EFE and Univision.
“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” the President’s attorney, Bob Bauer, said in a statement. No documents have been found at this address, although they have been found at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and in his private office at the Penn Biden Center think tank, in Washington.
HOW WAS THE SEARCH CARRIED OUT?
The search which, according to the media, was carried out by FBI agents, was conducted “in accordance with the standard procedures” of the Department of Justice and “in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” added the lawyer.
In January it was revealed that last November the president’s team had found sensitive and classified documents from the time he was Barack Obama’s vice president and when he was a senator.
WHAT DID THEY FIND?
Since then government officials have discovered more documents. On January 12, US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced the appointment of a special prosecutor, conservative Robert Hur, who will examine all the classified documents found.
A few days ago, the discovery of documents in the house of former Vice President Mike Pence also came to light, a situation that, added to what was found in Donald Trump's mansion, forced the National Archives of the United States to ask all former presidents and former vice presidents to review their personal records.
WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY?
“The responsibility of complying with the Presidential Records Act — the regulation that obliges the National Archives to archive all the documents for each administration — does not diminish when a government ends,” the National Archives explained in a letter, on the thorny national issue.
Both the White House and Biden himself have insisted from the beginning on their total willingness to collaborate in these Justice Department investigations and have tried to distance themselves from the case of the classified documents found by the FBI in the mansion of former President Donald Trump.