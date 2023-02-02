FBI searches another Joe Biden property for more classified documents

The FBI searches Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach vacation home.

They didn’t find any more classified documents.

Biden is cooperating with the investigation.

The Department of Justice searched another property belonging to US president Joe Biden to see if they could find any more classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer reported this Wednesday, according to EFE and Univision.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” the President’s attorney, Bob Bauer, said in a statement. No documents have been found at this address, although they have been found at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and in his private office at the Penn Biden Center think tank, in Washington.

HOW WAS THE SEARCH CARRIED OUT?

The search which, according to the media, was carried out by FBI agents, was conducted “in accordance with the standard procedures” of the Department of Justice and “in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” added the lawyer.

In January it was revealed that last November the president’s team had found sensitive and classified documents from the time he was Barack Obama’s vice president and when he was a senator.