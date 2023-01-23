FBI seizes documents from US President Joe Biden's home

The FBI searched Joe Biden’s home.

The president voluntarily allowed them to enter.

Is Biden too casual with classified documents? Authorities confirmed an operation at President Biden’s personal residence after questions have arisen about his handling of classified documents. The FBI conducted a search of Biden’s home. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, where they found additional documents with classified markings and removed some handwritten notes from the president, Biden’s lawyer said Saturday. FBI seizes documents from President Biden’s home Though the president voluntarily allowed the FBI to enter his home, the lack of a search warrant did not make the operation any less extraordinary, according to The Associated Press. The incident added to embarrassment for Biden that began when it was made public on January 12 that his lawyers had found a “small number” of classified documents in a former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, shortly before the midterms.

Lawyers six classified documents in Biden’s Delaware home Lawyers later found six classified documents in the library of Biden’s Wilmington home from his time as vice president. Although Biden has said there’s nothing serious going on, the discoveries have become a political liability as the president prepares to launch his re-election campaign. This could undermine his efforts to present himself as by the book after the checkered tenure of his predecessor, Donald Trump. During Friday’s search, which lasted nearly 13 hours, the FBI seized six items containing documents identified as classified, said Bob Bauer, the president’s attorney. The documents covered the time when the president served in the Senate and as vice president, while the notes date from his time as vice president.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were not at the home during the search It was not known at this time the level of classification of the documents and if they are still considered classified because the Department of Justice has them under review. “We found a small number of documents stored in the wrong place,” Biden told reporters who asked him about the matter as the president was touring storm-damaged areas in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department,” he added. The president and first lady Jill Biden were not at the home during the search. The couple is spending the weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It remains to be seen whether federal authorities could conduct additional searches elsewhere.

“From the beginning, the president has promised to handle this responsibly” Biden’s personal lawyers earlier conducted a search of the Rehoboth Beach residence and said they had found no official or classified documents. The investigation has also complicated Justice Department inquiries into the classified and official documents Trump kept after leaving office. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed the former US Attorney for Maryland, Robert Hur, as special counsel to investigate any possible irregularities surrounding the Biden documents. “From the beginning, the president has been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes it seriously,” White House counsel Richard Sauber said Saturday.