Are you planning a trip in 2023? Discover the best destinations!

Discover magical places inside and outside the United States.

These are the 7 cities you have to visit in 2023. We’ve got the best places to travel in 2023! Whether you want to go on an adventure in a new country or explore closer to home, this year is an excellent time to discover magical destinations full of history, color and fun activities. Find out the seven cities that you have to visit in 2023 to surround yourself with nature, panoramic views, unique landscapes and gastronomy that will amaze you. It is time to start planning your next vacation! 7. Big Sky, Montana: One of the best places to travel in 2023 Surround yourself with spectacular scenery when you visit Big Sky, Montana, a resort located in the Rocky Mountains of Montana. With a unique view, Big Sky is the ideal place for lovers of adventure and extreme activities such as skiing, hiking and mountain biking. Big Sky, Montana, is one of the best places to travel in 2023 that will surprise you the most because, in addition to everything it has to offer, it is located just a couple of hours from Yellowstone National Park, another incredible travel destination.

6. Lake Louise, Canada Make memories at Lake Louise, Canada. With its majestic mountains, gorgeous waters and the calm surroundings this small town in Banff will take your breath away from the first moment. Lake Louise is a tourist destination whose main attraction is its turquoise color of its water, which is fed by glaciers, as well as the richness of its landscape. No matter what time of year you visit Lake Louise, there are activities suitable for any taste, such as canoeing, hiking the trails or ice skating in the winter. Without a doubt, Lake Louise is among the best places to travel in 2023!

5. Madrid, Spain: Another of the top places to travel in 2023 Why is Madrid one of the best places to travel in 2023? Walking through the streets of the Spanish capital is an experience that you must have at least once in your life. With its imposing religious sites, national parks and museums, this city will become one of your favorite destinations from the first moment you arrive. In Madrid you will find cultural attractions such as the Prado Museum, El Retiro Park, the Almudena Cathedral, the Spanish Royal Palace and the Gran Vía, an avenue with exclusive shops, museums and restaurants for all tastes. The best of all? You can get where you want in a matter of minutes using public transport.

4. Seoul, Korea This city is on the top of places to visit in 2023! For several years, tourism in Seoul was on hiatus. However, little by little the flow of visitors to this city has been restored. In 2019 alone Seoul welcomed more than 17 million visitors, which resulted in an economic benefit of almost $4,000. What to do when you arrive in Seoul? The city showed offers a variety of hotels and museums that attract foreign tourists. Musts on your sightseeing tour include Gyeongbokgung Palace, the National Museum of Korea, and N Seoul Tower.

3. Riviera Maya, Mexico Riviera Maya cannot be missing from your list of places to visit in 2023, especially if you have an affinity for nature and archeology. Tulum is home to the only archaeological zone in Mexico where Mayan ruins are located in front of the sea. The Riviera Maya is full of history, but also luxury and amenities. At every step, you will find exclusive resorts and parks where you can do extreme sports on land or sea. Whether you want to relax or go on an adventure, the Riviera Maya is one of the best options on this list.

2. Vienna, Austria The capital of Austria has it all. You will be surprised by its history! Every year, around 17 million tourists arrive in Vienna, most of them from other countries, to visit its artistic and natural spaces. In Vienna you will find a huge variety of museums, which are home to works by authors such as Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele. You can’t miss visiting the majestic imperial palaces, including the Palace of Schönbrunn.

1. Athens, Greece If you are a history lover, a must on your visit to Europe is the Acropolis, located in Athens, Greece. Every day, this historic site receives approximately 1,600 visitors from around the world, eager to learn about the architectural and cultural legacy of ancient Greece. In the Acropolis Museum, you can find ancient vestiges belonging to the Greek civilization, such as vessels, jewelry and sculptures. Are you ready to travel this year? Get ready with this list of places to travel in 2023!