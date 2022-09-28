Evaluna Montaner shares a nude photo of her husband and is criticized online!
Eva Luna exposed her husband in the shower! People immediately criticized her. Lack of privacy? The controversies that the couple has had!
Ricardo Montaner’s daughter has just entered the lion’s den after sharing a photograph where her husband, singer Camilo, is completely naked in the shower. The post raised a lot of criticism.
It’s not known why the singer and actress did it, however, people thought the worst, because they even said that it was a violation of privacy and also of respect. Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have a very special relationship, which many people do not understand, but they seem quite happy.
Evaluna photographed her husband in the shower
Evaluna Montaner did the unimaginable. In fact, no one thought she would dare and, although the image is not clear, it is quite explicit. The singer shared a post where you can see her husband, the Vida de Rico singer taking a shower and you can see his butt. Then, she immediately deleted it.
This image has gotten a lot of criticism because, although the story is no longer available on Instagram, some media captured the embarrassing moment. Chisme No Like, for example.
She doesn’t respect his privacy?
Most of the comments that Evaluna’s post unleashed have been negative. People have even said that she has no respect for the singer’s privacy. “Are they not Christians?” “The good thing is that she is almost a pastor, if not, I imagine what would she share.”
"They are able to expose their privacy just like that" "What are they looking for with posting those photos" "She has nothing else to do." "Completely unnecessary." "Decadent and unfortunate." "There is no longer privacy or respect, My God," are some of the comments.
Was it a revenge against Camilo?
Everything seems to indicate that this famous couple often jokes with each other. A few days ago Camilo shared a video of his wife where she she’s holding a glass of what seem to be tequila and swaying from side to side. It appeared that she could be drunk
The photograph that Ricardo Montaner's daughter shared could be "revenge" for him embarrassing her on social media. However, it seems that the Indigo singer regretted it, since she quickly deleted the photo.