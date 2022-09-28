Evaluna exposed her husband in the shower!

People immediately criticized her.

Lack of privacy? The controversies that the couple has had!

Ricardo Montaner’s daughter has just entered the lion’s den after sharing a photograph where her husband, singer Camilo, is completely naked in the shower. The post raised a lot of criticism.

It’s not known why the singer and actress did it, however, people thought the worst, because they even said that it was a violation of privacy and also of respect. Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have a very special relationship, which many people do not understand, but they seem quite happy.

Evaluna photographed her husband in the shower

Evaluna Montaner did the unimaginable. In fact, no one thought she would dare and, although the image is not clear, it is quite explicit. The singer shared a post where you can see her husband, the Vida de Rico singer taking a shower and you can see his butt. Then, she immediately deleted it.

This image has gotten a lot of criticism because, although the story is no longer available on Instagram, some media captured the embarrassing moment. Chisme No Like, for example. Filed Under: Evaluna photographs husband without clothes