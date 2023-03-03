Eli Lilly is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

They announced that they will cut the cost of insulin up to 70%.

They also pointed out that they will expand the cost cap.

Great new for diabetes sufferers! Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced that they will lower the cost of two of its most commonly prescribed insulins. They will also expand the $35 cost cap.

It is expected that the pharmaceutical company’s price cuts will take effect by the end of the year, possibly as early as October. However, they will immediately be expanding the $35 monthly cost cap for those who aren’t covered by Medicare.

Eli Lilly to lower insulin prices

Eli Lilly will cut prices on some older insulins later this year and immediately give more patients access to a cap on their monthly prescription costs. The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief for some people with diabetes who currently have to pay thousands of dollars for life-saving medication.

Eli Lilly’s changes also come as lawmakers and patient advocates are pushing drugmakers to do something about price gouging, AP reported.