Mexican man shot his wife after kidnapping his grandson

Clemente Flores-Hernández killed his girlfriend and kidnapped her grandson.

He also beat up Karol Jimena Bedoya’s son.

He was arrested near Strasburg, Colorado.

An immigrant family living in Colorado is going through a terrible tragedy after a man shot and killed his long-time girlfriend, beat up her son and kidnapped her grandson. He was arrested near Strasburg, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Clemente Flores-Hernández, 43, a Mexican immigrant fled with the infant after killing his girlfriend Karol Jimena Bedoya, a Colombian who lives in Denver, her relatives told MundoNow.

At the time of Flores-Hernández ‘s capture, the little boy was recovered unharmed, police said. According to the statement, a witness identified as the victim’s son heard gunshots while in the basement. When he went up the stairs, Flores-Hernández was approaching, pointing the gun at him.

There was a struggle and the victim’s son said Flores-Hernández assaulted him before he could escape. Flores-Hernandez then took the baby, who was the victim’s grandson, from the couch and left the home, according to the probable cause statement.