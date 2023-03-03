Mexican man shot his wife after kidnapping his grandson

Mexican man killed his girlfriend and kidnapped her grandson
An immigrant family living in Colorado is going through a terrible tragedy after a man shot and killed his long-time girlfriend, beat up her son and kidnapped her grandson. He was arrested near Strasburg, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Clemente Flores-Hernández, 43, a Mexican immigrant fled with the infant after killing his girlfriend Karol Jimena Bedoya, a Colombian who lives in Denver, her relatives told MundoNow.
At the time of Flores-Hernández ‘s capture, the little boy was recovered unharmed, police said. According to the statement, a witness identified as the victim’s son heard gunshots while in the basement. When he went up the stairs, Flores-Hernández was approaching, pointing the gun at him.
There was a struggle and the victim’s son said Flores-Hernández assaulted him before he could escape. Flores-Hernandez then took the baby, who was the victim’s grandson, from the couch and left the home, according to the probable cause statement.
Flores-Hernández was arrested on investigative charges of first degree murder
The victim’s son followed Flores-Hernandez in his car as he called police, continuing to follow him until deputies from the sheriff’s office county de Adams detained Flores-Hernández. The victim’s son was then reunited with his son.
Flores-Hernández was arrested on charges of Investigative First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and First Degree Kidnapping. The child’s family don’t know what he planned to do after he took the child following the bloody crime. Flores-Hernández remains in a local jail without the right to bail where he will have to wait for his trial behind bars.