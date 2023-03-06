Dióscoro Reyes was arrested in California for brutally beating a hot dog vendor.

Reyes, 33 was furious when Saúl Reconco wouldn’t give him free food.

Ana Gabriel has offered to pay Reconco’s hospital bills.

Dióscoro Reyes was arrested in San José, California, and charged with brutally beating a hot-dog vendor outside of an Ana Gabriel concert. The incident has made headlines since Mexican singer Ana Gabriel paid Honduran immigrant Saúl Reconco’s hospital bills after the savage attack.

Dióscoro Reyes, 33, is in jail after his arrest on Thursday, March 2, 2022, awaiting his first hearing. Reyes is charged with aggravated assault after attacking the hot dog vendor who lost two teeth in the brutal beating.

Dióscoro Reyes beat up a hot dog vendor for refusing to give him free food

At 11:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, 911 was called when a hot dog vendor was attacked outside the SAP Center at 525 W Santa Clara Street.

Officers from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) responded to the scene and found Saúl Reconco lying on the ground. The beating was recorded on the cell phones of several witnesses. Paramedics from the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) also responded.