Dióscoro Reyes arrested for brutal attack on hot dog vendor at Ana Gabriel concert
Dióscoro Reyes was arrested in California for brutally beating a hot dog vendor. Reyes was furious when Saúl Reconco wouldn't give him free food.
- Dióscoro Reyes was arrested in California for brutally beating a hot dog vendor.
- Reyes, 33 was furious when Saúl Reconco wouldn’t give him free food.
- Ana Gabriel has offered to pay Reconco’s hospital bills.
Dióscoro Reyes was arrested in San José, California, and charged with brutally beating a hot-dog vendor outside of an Ana Gabriel concert. The incident has made headlines since Mexican singer Ana Gabriel paid Honduran immigrant Saúl Reconco’s hospital bills after the savage attack.
Dióscoro Reyes, 33, is in jail after his arrest on Thursday, March 2, 2022, awaiting his first hearing. Reyes is charged with aggravated assault after attacking the hot dog vendor who lost two teeth in the brutal beating.
Dióscoro Reyes beat up a hot dog vendor for refusing to give him free food
At 11:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, 911 was called when a hot dog vendor was attacked outside the SAP Center at 525 W Santa Clara Street.
Officers from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) responded to the scene and found Saúl Reconco lying on the ground. The beating was recorded on the cell phones of several witnesses. Paramedics from the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) also responded.
Saúl Reconco’s attack was witnessed by dozens of people
SJFD paramedics took Honduran immigrant Saúl Reconco to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and sent home. Ana Gabriel heard what happened and offered to pay Reconco’s hospital bills.
Shortly after Saúl Reconco’s beating, the story went viral on social media because the entire incident was recorded by several people. According to the arrest warrant against Dióscoro Reyes, it all started because the now defendant demanded that the vendor give him free food.
The brutal beating was totally irrational
Saúl Reconco refused to give Dióscoro Reyes free hot dogs and the man flew into a rage. Reeves began beating the vendor with no warning. Some people tried to intervene but the furious attacker continued his attack.
After Saúl Reconco fell to the ground, Dióscoro Reyes kicked him several times. The arrest warrant does not specify whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The attack was completely unprovoked.
Social media leads to his arrest
The videos that flooded the social media helped officers from the Assault Unit of the SJPD identify and arrest Dióscoro Reyes. Several people identified the violent attacker and confidentially revealed his name and whereabouts to the authorities.
Undercover officers from the Assault Unit and the Violent Fugitives Unit located Dióscoro Reyes at his home in Hayward, California, and arrested him at dawn. The violent man was taken to the Santa Clara County jail to face criminal proceedings for his brutal attack.