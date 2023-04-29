Remembering Edith González four years after her death!

She was considered one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Her legacy lives on with her 5 most memorable roles. We take a look back at Edith González’s five most memorable roles! During her lifetime the actress was respected around the world, but particularly in Mexico and Latin America, thanks to her appearance in dozens of telenovelas. She passed away in December 2019, a victim of ovarian cancer that she battled for several years. Edith González began her career in 1970, when she had a special role in the telenovela Res Judicata. However, two years later, at the age of seven, began to get more and more important opportunities on soap operas, ultimately becoming one of the most outstanding actresses of her generation. Her are her five most memorable roles. 5. Susana on Sí, Mi Amor In 1984, at the age of 20, Edith González nabbed one of her first starring roles on a telenovela playing Susana on Sí, Mi Amor. She worked with Leonardo Daniel , Gustavo Rojo and Nubia Marti on the show. The show’s plot is centered on two main characters: Susana and Carlos, played by Luis Mario Quiroz who, at that time, was an in-demand child actor known for his appearance in the hit series Papá Soltero. The main characters on the show are at odds with the villain who tries at all costs to recover his brother’s fortune, even knowing that it belonged to Carlos, his son.

4. Countess Mónica de Altamira on Corazón Salvaje Corazón Salvaje was a watershed in Edith González’s career. It brought her fame in Europe, in addition to making her one of the most sought-after actresses at the time. In this telenovela, she played the character of Countess Mónica de Altamira, a sweet and brave young woman who falls in love with Juan del Diablo, played by Eduardo Palomo. The telenovela premiered in 1993 and ran for 160 episodes. Both stars achieved incredible fame on the series. Unfortunately, both died when they were in the prime of their careers.

3. Edith González played Salomé Salomé was a successful Mexican telenovela produced by Juan Osorio. It aired between 2001 and 2002 in primetime, an achievement reserved for Mexico’s biggest stars and one that Edith González had earned thanks to her long career in telenovelas. The actress starred in this series along with actor Guy Ecker. She played the title character, a young cabaret dancer who is involved in an affair with a married man, which gives rise to a series of controversies and events that put her life at risk.

2. Vanessa on Palabra de Mujer Female empowerment was the guiding theme of Palabra de Mujer, a telenovela in which Edith González shared credits with actresses such as Yadhira Carrillo and Ludwika Paleta. She played Vanessa, a woman recently abandoned by her husband of 22 years. In an attempt to rebuild her life and fulfill herself personally and professionally, Vanessa connects with three women who are going through similar experiences. With her help, she slowly finds a new passion in her life, leaving her misery behind and discovering that there is so much more out there for her.

1. Doña Bárbara Edith González, who for most of her career worked exclusively with Televisa in Mexico, decided to try her luck with a different network. She played the title character on Doña Bárbara, a successful soap opera that also starred Christian Meier. The plot of the story revolves around Barbara, an attractive woman who went through stormy experiences that made her hate all men, until one day she meets a attractive rancher. With time, and after much suffering and life lessons, Barbara finds a new life mission before she dies. This soap opera was broadcast in 90 countries, becoming one of González’s most important roles.