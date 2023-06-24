5 of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions that came true

Who is Mhoni Vidente and what has she predicted?

5 times the psychic’s predictions have come true.

What has the popular astrologer gotten right so far? Five of Mhoni Vidente predictions that came true. Psychic and astrologer Mhoni Vidente is accumulating more and more followers thanks to her accurate predictions. She has correctly predicted events that have shocked to the entire world, especially the residents of Mexico, where she has lived for several years. But what are some of the events Mhoni Vidente has gotten right? Here are five times in which the astrologer has foreseen danger for places or celebrities. 5. Mhoni Vidente predictions: The eruption of Popocatépetl Did Mhoni Vidente predict the eruption of Popocatépetl? One of the active volcanoes in Mexico that is constantly monitored by officials seemed to be in a phase that did not pose an imminent danger to the public. However, at the beginning of the year the psychic said: «Tragic things are still coming for Mexico, I don’t see any loss there in Puebla, but I do see an eruption that will completely cause very strong climatic effects.» This put her followers on alert and only a few months later the volcano began to show activity. For several weeks, the city of Puebla and its surroundings were covered in ash, worrying its residents, although everything seems to indicate that the situation has calmed down.

4. Pelé’s death Mhoni Vidente is no stranger to seeing scandals and deaths capable of shocking the entire world. This happened when she said: «The Death card is telling me that it is going to be completely flooding athletes, in soccer, specifically. It will be the end of very important people in all sports…” Months later, it was learned that iconic soccer player Pelé, considered the best in history, was hospitalized in poor health. For a while, it was thought that he could survive, but he died weeks later.

3. Mhoni Vidente’s predictions: Juan Gabriel’s death In 2015 Mhoni Vidente predicted the sudden and unexpected death of a Mexican singer, saying: «I see death in Mexico a singer who unfortunately has lost his life due to respiratory or cardiac arrest.” Although she didn’t say his name, in her vision she saw that the celebrity who would die would be between «66 and 67 years old». At the time of his death, Juan Gabriel was 66 years old, and the media reported his cause of death was respiratory arrest.

2. José José’s death At the beginning of January 2019, Mhoni Vidente predicted something few wanted to believe — it was about the living conditions and the possible death of singer José José. In 2017 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and kept his illness a secret. It was only known that he was being cared for by his youngest daughter Sarita. The psychic said: “I do see that his situation with pancreatic cancer is very complicated, for which you have been dying of respiratory arrest in the month of February or March. The problem will not be wanting to see him, the inheritance will be that.” The singer died on September 28, and his estate turned out to be a subject of contention among his heirs.

1. Earthquake in Mexico In 2021, Mhoni said that this would be the «year of the earthquake”, and that she saw several strong quakees in South American countries. «In Mexico I also visualized another, for the month of April or September of 6.9 or 6.5, so you have follow precautions,» she said at the beginning of 2021. On September 7, Mexico experienced an 7.1 magnitude quake. The violent tremors terrified the public.