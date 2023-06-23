Maribel Guardia talks about how she’s handling the loss of her son.

Julián Figueroa died of an acute myocardial infarction two months ago.

«I am in the middle of the process.» Actress and singer Maribel Guardia talks about how she’s handling the loss of her beloved son Julián Figueroa two months ago. In April, the young singer died suddenly of an acute myocardial infarction at his home. Maribel confirmed the terrible news about the death of the son she shared with late singer Joan Sebastian on social media. Now she gives us an update on how she’s doing. Maribel Guardia’s son Julián Figueroa died in April “I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room,” she shared in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of Figueroa in a black hat and a wine-colored shirt. “When the ambulance arrived and the police found him already lifeless, with no trace of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” she continued.

Maribel Guardia talks about coping with the death of her son In an interview with People en Español, Maribel Guardia discussed how she’s coping with Julián Figueroa’s death. She has been dealing with her pain by focusing on work. «I am in the middle of the process, I work on it every day, I have good days, and others not so much. If they see me working, it’s largely like an occupation therapy that my thanatologist advised me, but I don’t think I’m even halfway through the process,» the actress said.

She’s slowly healing Maribel’s family has been a great support during this difficult time and she thanks God and her family who have been a great therapy: «You have to hold on to God a lot,” she adds. «That is, God helps, but one has to give all and do the healing work every day and it also helps me to understand that the loved ones who are gone before us want to see us well, so in honor of them we must also be good,» she said in the interview.

«I’m just learning to live with loss» «When you have the experience of losing a child, you realize that thousands of people have also experienced it, I receive comments every day from people who have gone through the same experience. I am barely learning to live with the loss, anything I can say is little, «concludes Maribel. Figueroa was Guardia’s only child with Sebastian. The couple was married from 1992 to 1996 and their son was born on May 2, 1995. Sebastian passed away on April 8, 2015 at the age of 64. Julián had commemorated his father in his last Instagram post.