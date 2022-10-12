DMV reminds Californians to get their REAL ID this Halloween

Californians are running out of time to get their Real ID.

Starting May 3, 2023, it will be required for air travel.

What is Real ID? The California Department of Motor Vehicles urged residents in the state to obtain their Real ID this Halloween, which is celebrated on October 31st. In a statement, the Californian DMV explained that if you do not yet have the Real ID, “there is no need to be scared” because requesting it “takes less time than putting on your most terrifying costume”. What is REAL ID? As of May 3, 2023, US travelers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. This is according to the official page of the US Department of Homeland Security. A REAL ID card is a federal form of identification. The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and requires all states to issue identification cards that meet certain security standards.

The importance of REAL ID The DMV pointed out that REAL IDs will be required in seven months. Starting May 3, 2023, air travelers within any of the 50 US states must have a REAL ID if they want to continue using their state ID card for security checks. Otherwise they will need additional identification. “Before taking the kids out for some ghoulish fun, make a trick-or-treat stop at our place. Swing by a DMV office to complete your REAL ID application. It is not a scary task at all. No tricks. Just treats,” California DMV Director Steve Gordon said in the statement.

To obtain a REAL ID, you can apply online at REALID.dmv.ca.gov, where the required documents must be uploaded. Subsequently, the original documents and a printed copy or a photo of the confirmation page must be brought to the appointment at the DMV office. Applicants will need to provide proof of identity, two proofs of California residency and their Social Security number. When they go to a DMV office to complete the application, they will have an updated photo taken.

Time is running out If you are an American and you regularly travel on domestic flights, enter government offices or federal public dependencies, you will need a REAL ID or a second form of identification along with your state ID or driver’s license. According to the DMV, the office visit only takes a few minutes and an appointment can usually be obtained in a week or less. The call has been made to citizens so that they can make their appointments and obtain this ID before enforcement begins.