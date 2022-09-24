Halloween is the best time of the year to unleash your creativity with the best costumes.

Did you know that people are expected to spend $2.6 billion on costumes this Halloween?

Find out the most popular costumes for this spooky holiday! According to experts, Americans will spend, collectively, about $2.6 billion on Halloween costumes for adults, children and pets and 24% of the population intends to attend a costume party on this day. But what are the best Halloween costumes? We present you the best options to surprise everyone with your creativity, wearing a costume that represents your personality, your favorite characters or the movies of the moment. Here are the top five options! 5. Mario Bros. The Mario Bros. costume is one of the most sought at Halloween stores. It is not surprising that this is so, since it is one of the most endearing characters to video game lovers, regardless of their age. In addition, it is an extremely accessible option, since it only requires a red shirt and cap, blue pants, white gloves and, the final touch, a fake mustache that you can get at any costume store. You will love this costume that you can put together in five minutes!

4. Stranger Things for Halloween Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Create a costume of your favorite character! This series, which has conquered the hearts of audiences all over the world, offers a wide range of possibilities for dressing up for Halloween with a simple but very effective costume. For example, if you want to dress up as Eleven, you could wear a wig, a pink flannel shirt or dress with a blue jacket, striped socks, and a blonde wig. Without a doubt, everyone will recognize your costume immediately!

3. Baseball player for Halloween Not all costumes should be scary and it’s always great to consider kid-friendly options like astronauts, athletes or movie characters. A baseball player is a costume that never goes out of style since it is easy to make and does not require a large budget. Now, if you want to give your baseball costume a spooky twist, you have the option of adding a touch of terror using makeup that simulates blood or blows, in order to generate even more surprise at your costume party.

2. Grease Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson will always have a special place at costume parties, as it is common to find a person dressed as these two characters from Grease, one of the biggest movie successes in the ’70s. For Sandy’s costume, you’ll need a black top and pants, or a yellow skirt and jacket with a white top and tennis shoes. If you want to dress up as Danny Zuko, you can’t forget John Travolta’s famous pompadour.

1. Scarecrow One of the cutest Halloween costumes is the scarecrow, an option that year after year is present at all costume parties, especially for children. Although, if you are an adult and you want to make it scarier do not hesitate to dress up as a ‘zombie scarecrow’. Give free rein to your imagination with these five costumes, giving each one its own twist to differentiate yourself from the others and have fun at your parties or trick or treating. It’s your time to shine with your creativity.