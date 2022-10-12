Sherlyn, popular 19-year-old TikToker, is arrested in Mexico

Mexican authorities detain Sherlyn.

The popular TikToker was speeding.

The police end up finding a reason to put her behind bars in the car. YOUNG INFLUENCER BEHIND BARS. The Mexican authorities detained Sherlyn, the popular 19-year-old TikToker, for driving too fast. When they searched the car they found a more compelling reason to put her behind bars. On Sunday, officials from the Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad Ciudadana (FESC) de Baja California were on a routine patrol when a speeding car caught their attention. Sherlyn was arrested on Montes de León avenue in the Villas del Rey subdivision. Sherlyn, a popular 19-year-old TikToker, is arrested in Mexico Mexican authorities reported the speeding car that Sherlyn, the influencer from Baja California, and three other people were traveling in had also ignored some stop signs. They were all arrested on Sunday. The four involved were identified as Sherlyn “N”, 19 years old and originally from Mexicali; Yessica “N”, 17 and also from Mexicali; Glenn José “N”, 18, from Victorville, California, United States; and Francisco “N”, 20 years old and from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, according to Mexican outlet Excelsior.

Speeding with guns in the car Officials of the Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad Ciudadana de Baja California stopped the car and proceeded to do an inspection. In the middle of the search, they noticed that the young people were armed and seized a 9-millimeter Glock pistol and a magazine with 14 unused cartridges. Beyond the recklessness of speeding, the three young men and the minor were arrested for possession of a firearm. Finally, all were put in the custody of the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR).

Who is Sherlyn? Sherlyn is a young influencer who has more than 122,000 followers on Instagram, where she usually shares photographs where she’s wearing tight clothes along with thoughtful phrases about life. “Never stop shining just because some don’t like your light,” she wrote in one of her latest posts. With the content that she publishes, Sherlyn reveals her taste for designer clothes, trips, and luxury cars. She also enjoys parties with live music that often have bottles of champagne, whiskey and the most expensive tequila, the Mexican newspaper noted.

“Try not to go to jail” The light-eyed Mexican usually sets her TikTok videos to music with lyrics from corridos that talk about the good life as “pure beautiful plebitas we talk about, good time we hit in the clubs, Dolce & Gabanna and with Gucci and Louis Vuitton, you can see the impression of partying.” “Try to be so big that everyone wants to reach you and so humble that everyone wants to be with you,” she wrote along with a photo where she’s standing next to a Corvette. After her arrest someone already commented: “Try not to fall into the jail for illegal carrying of weapons hahaha.”