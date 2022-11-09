Diego Uribe sentenced to life for murdering 6 members of his own family
Diego Uribe is sentenced to life in prision. He was convicted of murdering six members of his own family, including two children, in February 2016 in Chicago. He was sentenced on Monday to spend the rest of his life in jail.
Uribe, 28, was found guilty on October 5 of six counts of first-degree murder. Most of his victims were immigrants from Mexico. They were found dead on February 4, 2016 in the Gage Park area. The Cook County District Attorney’s Office said in the indictment that Uribe went to a relative’s house to steal money with his then-girlfriend Jafeth Ramos.
HOW DID THE INCIDENT HAPPEN?
According to authorities, Uribe argued with his uncle’s ex-wife, 32-year-old María Herminia Martínez, before shooting her four times in the head. He then shot Noé Martínez Jr., Maria’s 38-year-old brother, who came to her defense.
Diego Uribe continued the massacre by killing Noé Martínez Sr., 62, who was stabbed more than 40 times; his wife Rossaura Martínez, 58, and his grandchildren Leonardo Cruz, 13, and Alexis Cruz, 10. The multi-homicide shocked the entire Hispanic community in the United States. He was sentenced to life in prison for murdering the Mexican immigrants.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE VICTIMS?
The investigation revealed that Uribe pushed Rossaura Martinez down the stairs, stabbed her, and then stabbed the two children. The bodies were found on February 4 after a friend of Noé Martínez Jr. became worried when he did not show up for work for two days.
Uribe and Ramos were not identified as the suspects until three months after the murders, when DNA tests revealed that they were present at the scene. Since then they have in prison waiting for their trials to conclude.
WHAT WAS DIEGO URIBE’S PLAN?
The Police said that Uribe’s initial plan was to rob the family but home invasion turned into a massacre that, due to its magnitude, initially led investigators to consider the possibility there were several perpetrators. The case was investigated for several years.
The defendant admitted after his arrest that he had argued with María Martínez. Ramos is being prosecuted in a separate trial. However, the family's relatives in Mexico are still grieving and the entire Hispanic community in the US shares their pain.
A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY
Some images of the family’s wake are circulating again online, which show a parade of coffins inside a church. They have revived old feelings of impotence and sadness among the Hispanic community.
This case made headlines for the cruel way that Diego Uribe killed his own family in what appeared to be a robbery that went terribly wrong. With information from EFE and ABC 7 Chicago. Filed Under: Diego Uribe life sentence