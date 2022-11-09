Diego Uribe sentenced to life for murdering 6 members of his own family

Diego Uribe sentenced to life for murdering his own family.

There were 6 victims, including 2 minors.

The incident happened in 2016 in Chicago.

Diego Uribe is sentenced to life in prision. He was convicted of murdering six members of his own family, including two children, in February 2016 in Chicago. He was sentenced on Monday to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Uribe, 28, was found guilty on October 5 of six counts of first-degree murder. Most of his victims were immigrants from Mexico. They were found dead on February 4, 2016 in the Gage Park area. The Cook County District Attorney’s Office said in the indictment that Uribe went to a relative’s house to steal money with his then-girlfriend Jafeth Ramos.

HOW DID THE INCIDENT HAPPEN?

According to authorities, Uribe argued with his uncle’s ex-wife, 32-year-old María Herminia Martínez, before shooting her four times in the head. He then shot Noé Martínez Jr., Maria’s 38-year-old brother, who came to her defense.

Diego Uribe continued the massacre by killing Noé Martínez Sr., 62, who was stabbed more than 40 times; his wife Rossaura Martínez, 58, and his grandchildren Leonardo Cruz, 13, and Alexis Cruz, 10. The multi-homicide shocked the entire Hispanic community in the United States. He was sentenced to life in prison for murdering the Mexican immigrants.