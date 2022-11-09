Donald Trump to make a ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Donald Trump stirs things up just before the midterms.

He will do it next week in Florida. IS HE RUNNING? Donald Trump stirs things up just before the midterm elections. The former president said that he will make a “big announcement” on November 15, hinting at the possibility of running for president again in 2024. On Monday night, on the eve of the midterms, former President Donald Trump said that he would make a “big announcement” next week in Florida, saying: “We don’t want anything to diminish the importance of tomorrow.” Donald Trump will make a “big announcement” on November 15 Much has been rumored about the possibility of Trump running for president a third time. In fact, the former president himself has been increasingly explicit about his plans to retake the White House. On Monday night, before a Republican crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, where he was holding his final pre-election rally in support of Senate candidate JD Vance, Trump said, “I’m going to make a big announcement Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago.“

On the eve of the midterms Trump had already told supporters that he planned to officially launch his candidacy during this event, but he chose not to make an announcement saying he didn’t want anything to downplay the midterm elections. “We don’t want anything to detract from tomorrow,” he said. The former Republican president leaves everyone waiting on the last day of campaigning before the elections on November 8, where the 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot.

Some clues from Trump In recent days, Trump has said that “very, very, very likely” he will run for president again and that he would make his intentions clear “very, very soon”. Many presume that the announcement on November 15 is related to his political plans for the White House. “I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned. Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio,” he told his supporters at another rally in Miami. Republican officials and others close to him recommended that he wait until the election was over, said Associated Press.

Trump ready to take back the White House Although he did not officially speak about a run, Trump did make his goals clear. “In 2024 we are going to recover our magnificent White House,” said the Republican in his closing speech for the campaign in Ohio, according to EFE and Fox News. “We were a great nation and we will be a great nation again.” While campaigning for the midterm elections, Trump has thrown his support behind almost 300 Republican candidates in the hope that his name will resonate above that of other opponents of the same camp who hope Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will run in 2024.