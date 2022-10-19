Deadly shooting breaks out at a taco shop in San Diego, California

Shooting reported at a California taco shop.

Authorities confirm a shootout between an armed man and the police.

The shooter was killed by police. SHOT IN A TAQUERÍA. Local authorities indicated that a fatal shooting occurred at a taco shop in San Diego, California. One person ended up dead after an intense exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 18, San Diego Police Department responded to an emergency call about an armed man inside a taqueria located in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego, California. Deadly shooting breaks out at a taco shop in San Diego Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department indicated that around 5:30 p.m. when police officers arrived at 1100 43rd Street, they were shot at by an armed suspect. “When the officers approached the intersection where the taqueria is, the 33-year-old man walked out of the taqueria and advanced on them with a firearm,“ Lieutenant Steffen told local station FOX 5. Minutes later, the deadly shooting broke out.

Bullet casings all over the place Two police officers who responded to the emergency call exchanged gunfire with the armed man. Authorities confirmed that both the two officers and the man used their firearms. The local police did not offer details on who was the first to shoot, but confirmed that, in the midst of the gunfire, officers fatally wounded the suspect and that multiple bullet casings were scattered all over the place. They are still investigating the incident.

He carried a semi-automatic pistol “There are shell casings” at the scene, Lieutenant Steffen detailed. “A Glock-style semi-automatic pistol was found in the suspect’s possession. We don’t know how many bullets were fired by the suspect, nor how many bullets were fired by the officers.” Local police indicated that after the suspect was injured, officers attempted rescue measures to save his life; but finally the man was pronounced dead at the scene. They did not reveal his name, although they did indicate that it was a 33-year-old man.

Horror at the taco shop No one else was injured in the shooting. For now, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation into the case, as per protocol every time law enforcement officers are involved in a fatal shooting. Taco shops are really popular places in America. Recently, also in California, a reckless driver hit a taco stand killing an adult man and injuring 12 others.