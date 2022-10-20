Itzel Espinoza’s last Instagram posts before she was murdered
Like any young person, Itzel Espinoza liked to share a bit of her life on social media. However, her family and friends never imagined that her Instagram profile would contain their last memories of her. It’s still possible to see the last photos she shared before being murdered.
Itzel Espinoza’s memory is kept alive through her Instagram account, @itzelizaq. The young woman shared a bit of her life, her outfits and pleasant moments with her friends before she was shot to death.
With 40 posts and almost 90,000 followers, Itzel seems to have been a popular figure on social media. However, it wasn’t be her profile that propelled her to fame, but the way she was found murdered.
After her death, her profile now bears the legend ‘In memory of – Cause’, and most of her posts have between 10,000 and 20,000 ‘likes’. But what were the last photos that the young woman posted before her murder?
Did she predict her murder?
Itzel’s last Instagram post undoubtedly surprised everyone, since its peculiar description makes it seem that Itzel Espinoza was predicting her death or had a feeling it was coming.
"The person who kills me with a look," is what the 17-year-old wrote on her last photo posted 71 weeks ago, which seems to allude to her death. The post was a gallery of images of Itzel wearing gray jeans and a pink blouse.
“Rest in peace beautiful Itzel”
Some users and followers of the young woman commented on her post: “Fly high beautiful angel.” “Rest in peace beautiful Itzel.” “I am very sorry that this happened to you. May she rest in peace,” to highlight a few.
"I'm so sorry this happened to you, my dear. You didn't deserve any of that, we love you, Itzel. Rest in peace, angel." "Wherever you are, justice will be done for you," were some of the other comments left by followers.
Itzel Espinoza was found murdered
Seventeen-year-old Itzel Espinoza was found shot to death in a dark alley and her murder continues to shock the public. She was found early in the morning on Saturday July 3, 2021 in an alley in Arizona, according to Telemundo Arizona.
At 5:30 a.m. on July 3, 2021, a person called 911 to report that in an alley between Chambers Street and 38th Street, in an industrial area in southeast Phoenix, there was a woman sitting in a car who seemed to be injured. That's how Itzel was found dead.