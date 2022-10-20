Itzel Espinoza’s last Instagram posts.

Remembering her before her tragic murder.

She enjoyed social media.

Like any young person, Itzel Espinoza liked to share a bit of her life on social media. However, her family and friends never imagined that her Instagram profile would contain their last memories of her. It’s still possible to see the last photos she shared before being murdered.

Itzel Espinoza’s memory is kept alive through her Instagram account, @itzelizaq. The young woman shared a bit of her life, her outfits and pleasant moments with her friends before she was shot to death.

Itzel Espinoza’s last Instagram posts before her murder

With 40 posts and almost 90,000 followers, Itzel seems to have been a popular figure on social media. However, it wasn’t be her profile that propelled her to fame, but the way she was found murdered.

After her death, her profile now bears the legend ‘In memory of – Cause’, and most of her posts have between 10,000 and 20,000 ‘likes’. But what were the last photos that the young woman posted before her murder?