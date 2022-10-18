Argument in a Miami Beach McDonald’s ends in a fatal shooting

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s ends in a fatal shooting.

Two men were shot.

The suspect faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. An argument inside a Miami Beach McDonald's ended in a fatal shooting. A 19-year-old is facing charges after an argument with two men led to a violent shooting, reported Local 10 News. According to authorities, Aleks Dimitrov, who according to police lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested on Friday, October 14, 2022, and faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Shooting at Miami McDonald's leaves one dead The shooting occurred on the night of October 13, 2022, in front of the fast food restaurant located at 1650 Washington Ave, in Miami Beach. According to the suspect's arrest report, he and two other unidentified men were arguing inside the restaurant and were asked by employees to leave the premises. Authorities said the employee who asked the three men to leave said he saw Dimitrov and the two victims continue their argument outside the McDonald's before the shooting broke out.

Argument ends in tragedy According to the arrest report, officers arrived to find one of the victims outside the restaurant with a gunshot wound. Later, following a trail of blood, they arrived in the area of ​​Lincoln Road and Drexel Avenue, where they found the second victim on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. The two men with gunshot wounds were rushed to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center Hospital. Unfortunately the victim who was shot in the neck died in hospital from his injuries. The other victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the arrest report.

What triggered the shooting? Photo: Getty Police said they found Dimitrov on Friday, October 14, hiding in a garden inside Pride Park on Convention Center Drive. The suspect is being held without bail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The motive behind the argument that led to the fatal shooting has not been released at this time. Separately, two men are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at each other’s vehicles on a busy Florida highway and injuring each other’s daughters, who were riding in their back seats. William Hale, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Frank Allison, of Callahan, Florida, were charged last week with attempted second-degree murder in the October 8 standoff on U.S. Highway 1 in Nassau county, which is located in the far northeast corner of Florida.

Girls wounded after shooting A witness told Nassau County Sheriff’s deputies that both vehicles were being driven so erratically and engaging in a “cat-and-mouse” chase that he called authorities concerned, according to an incident report. Hale, who was driving a truck with family members as passengers, told officers that he and Allison were “checking the brakes” or braking in front of each other repeatedly during the confrontation. He said at some point he heard a “pow” at the back door, so he grabbed a gun he kept in his center console and fired out the driver’s window, according to the incident report. Hale’s daughter suffered an upper calf injury, while Allison’s daughter suffered a collapsed lung, according to the report.